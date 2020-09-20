1/1
Dolores Vieyra
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dolores's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dolores Mary Vieyra
Feb 15, 1947 – Sept 11, 2020
Dolores Mary Vieyra passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11th with her family by her side. She was born February 15, 1947 to Jose and Enedina Ulloa in Merced and has been a resident of Stanislaus County the last 50 years.
Dolores worked with the Stanislaus Union School District and taught 4th grade at Chrysler Elementary School in Modesto for 28 years. She had a passion for teaching and loved children. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima and enjoyed gardening, rock hunting, drawing, and needlepoint.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Victor Vieyra of Modesto; sons, Victor Ray Vieyra (Tracey) of Modesto, and Vincent Matthew Vieyra (Edie) of Klamath Falls, OR; grandchildren, Victor Donovan Vieyra of Modesto, and Ken and Matt Vieyra of Klamath Falls, OR; brothers, Raymond Ulloa (Mary), Richard Romero, and Bobby Romero (Irene) all of Merced, and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be private, but condolences to the family will be forwarded by Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA 95350 or may be left at www.franklindownsfuneralhome.com
www.cvobituaries.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star & Modesto Bee on Sep. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved