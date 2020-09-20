Dolores Mary Vieyra
Feb 15, 1947 – Sept 11, 2020
Dolores Mary Vieyra passed away peacefully on Friday, September 11th with her family by her side. She was born February 15, 1947 to Jose and Enedina Ulloa in Merced and has been a resident of Stanislaus County the last 50 years.
Dolores worked with the Stanislaus Union School District and taught 4th grade at Chrysler Elementary School in Modesto for 28 years. She had a passion for teaching and loved children. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of Fatima and enjoyed gardening, rock hunting, drawing, and needlepoint.
Dolores was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Victor Vieyra of Modesto; sons, Victor Ray Vieyra (Tracey) of Modesto, and Vincent Matthew Vieyra (Edie) of Klamath Falls, OR; grandchildren, Victor Donovan Vieyra of Modesto, and Ken and Matt Vieyra of Klamath Falls, OR; brothers, Raymond Ulloa (Mary), Richard Romero, and Bobby Romero (Irene) all of Merced, and many dear nieces, nephews, and friends.
Services will be private, but condolences to the family will be forwarded by Franklin & Downs Funeral Home, 1050 McHenry Ave., Modesto, CA 95350 or may be left at www.franklindownsfuneralhome.com www.cvobituaries.com