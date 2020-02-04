Domenico Angelo Marchini
Apr 28, 1938 - Jan 30, 2020
Domenico Angelo Marchini was born on April 28, 1938, and passed away on January 30, 2020, in Fresno, California at the age of 81 years old.
Domenico previously lived in Le Grand, California for 50 years, where he was a farmer, then Merced, California for 31 years.
Domenico is survived by his children, Daniel Marchini and wife Adeline of Fresno, Michael Leap and wife Denise of Merced, Michelle Marchini and husband Perry of Fresno and Derek Marchini and wife Laura of Clovis. He also leaves behind his sister Norma Giovannetti and husband Ron of Yuba City, and 7 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his beloved wife Joanne Marchini, father Decimo Marchini and mother Mary Marchini.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Italo-American Lodge Scholarship Fund 1351 W. 18th Street, Merced, California or to The at www.kidney.org.
Vigil service with rosary will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. with funeral mass following at 10:00 a.m. at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church located at 671 E. Yosemite Avenue, Merced, California 95340.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020