Feb 25, 1930 - Feb 11, 2019

Dominic M. Falasco, Jr., passed away peacefully on February 11, 2019 surrounded by his family following a short illness.

Dominic was born on February 25, 1930 in Los Banos, California to Domenico and Theresa Falasco. He was the youngest of five children. Dominic was born and raised in Los Banos. He attended local schools and graduated from Los Banos High School in 1948. Following that, he attended Santa Clara University, graduating in 1952 with a degree in Business. He served in the United States Army after his graduation from college and then returned to Los Banos where he followed in his father's footsteps by going into the construction business with his brother Ted Falasco. In 1958 Dominic was introduced by his cousin, Dominic Carlucci, to the love of his life, Mary Parksene Boucher ("Parky"). Dominic and Parky were married on February 7, 1959 in the Chapel at Carmel Mission, Carmel, California. They had two children whom they loved dearly.

Dominic was an extremely dedicated and hard-working man. He worked for many years as a general contractor for T. Falasco, Inc., along with his brother and business partner Ted. Following his retirement from the construction business he oversaw the running of Los Banos Lumber and Sales, the lumber yard/hardware store that had been established by his father. He worked hard to provide for his family and even harder to insure that his sons learned the importance of hard work and, more importantly, the principle that the most important thing in life is family.

Dominic remained active in business up until the time of his death and could be found almost every day at his office where he continued to manage his business affairs. In his spare time he enjoyed walking, duck hunting and spending time with his family and his beloved Yorkshire Terrier, Snoopy. He especially loved spending time with his grandchildren and rarely missed a sporting or school event that they had.

Dominic was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Parky, his parents, Domenico and Theresa Falasco, his brothers, Ted Falasco and the Honorable Robert M. Falasco, his sisters Eda Falasco and Lorena Falasco. He is survived by his sons Dominic J. Falasco of Los Banos, California, and Daniel Falasco (Jolene) of Oakdale, California. He is also survived by six grandchildren, Ciara, Rhiannon, Shae, Krystle, Thomas and Ashleigh, and numerous nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

A visitation will be held on February 25, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. followed by a Rosary at 7:00 p.m. at Whitehurst Funeral Chapel of Los Banos. Funeral Mass will be held on February 26, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph's Catholic Church.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Dominic's name to New Bethany Skilled Nursing Facility, the Our Lady of Fatima School Memorial Fund or a .

1840 S Center Ave

Los Banos , CA 93635

