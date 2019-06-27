Don Lynn Norris
April 22,1935 - June 15,2019
Don Lynn Norris lost his life after a brief illness on July 15, 2019. Don and his wife Joy moved to Merced, California in 2000 after having raised their family in Watsonville, California. Don and Joy had just recently celebrated their 61 st anniversary. Don worked for PG&E at the Moss Landing Power Plant where he worked for 38 years leaving as a Control Technician.
Don was known as a kind man with a gentle disposition and a patient attitude. He was never known to raise his voice but had a sense of humor which helped us to always see the lighter side of things. He always remained calm despite the difficulties, but above all, he was a devout Jehovah's Witness for the past 61 years. In his capacity as a Elder, he helped care for the needs of the West Merced Congregation. His kind and loving manner will be truly missed by all.
Besides his wife Joy, he leaves Five children, Joseph and his wife Lidia, daughters Terri and her husband Matthew, Lisa and her husband Dean, Kris and her husband Robert and son Aaron and his wife Sara.
Memorial arrangements will be held at the Delhi Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses , 7763 marriott St Delhi, California at 2;30 pm
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 27, 2019