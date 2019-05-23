Donald Boehm
October 28, 1931-
May 14, 2019
Donald William Boehm passed away peacefully at Anberry Merced on May 14, 2019 from complications of congestive heart failure. Born on Oct. 28, 1931 in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of Edward and Helen Boehm. He and his family moved to Glendora, CA in 1980 and moved to Merced, CA in 1991. After a two-year commission in the Army during the Korean Conflict he became a Bridgeport, CT, firefighter for twelve years. Earning his Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Bridgeport he began his life in the corporate world with Viacom. Upon corporate retirement he purchased a lumber yard/hardware store in Glendora, CA until his move to Merced in 1991. In Merced he dabbled in almond farming often quoting, "There is no such thing as a gentleman farmer!" Don's biggest and proudest moments were the ones he shared with family. His support and encouragement were felt by everyone he encountered. Don is survived by his wife of 41 years, Cathie, his children, Donna (Walter) Trojanowski of LaVerne CA; Timothy (Bernadette) of Trumbull, CT; Paige Ferris of Trumbull, CT; Christopher (Vanessa) of Merced, CA; Kimberly (Joshua) McDaniel of Merced, CA; like a daughter, Stephanie VanDyken of Merced, CA; Brothers Kenneth of Utah and Edward of Florida; 13 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. Preceded in death by his parents and brother, Harry. A Celebration of Life will be Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at United Methodist Church of Merced, 899 Yosemite Parkway with reception to follow. A private burial will be set at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star from May 23 to May 24, 2019