Donald G. Brown
January 25, 1932 - June 4, 2020
Donald was born near Planada, California to Glenn and Veronica Brown. He grew up in Winton helping his father farm and milk cows on the ranch. He attended Arundel Elementary School and graduated in the Merced High class of 1949. He was on the high school basketball team and was on a traveling team for many years. Don enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and was a Korean War Veteran. He was proud of his schooling at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical School in Florida. He was a crew chief in Korea and worked on the P-51 Mustang and F-86 Sabre airplanes. When he returned from Korea he was stationed in Long Beach, CA.
While at the Long Beach Reserve Training Station, he met Genevieve Olson who was a WAF (Women in the Air Force), stationed at the Training Station. They wed in Bellflower, CA and lived in Long Beach, Winton and Merced. Don re-enlisted and moved with his young family to Florida. In 1960 the couple left the Air Force, and Don became self-employed as a cattleman and farmer in the Amsterdam Area.
Don was a regular at the Atwater Cattle Auction, and he provided the best care to his animals. He was up all hours tending to cattle.
In his younger years, he enjoyed fishing the local lakes.
His past affiliations included The Merced Elks Lodge and The American Legion.
He volunteered at St. John's Festa in Hopeton, CA for many years.
Don is proceeded in death by his parents Glenn H. and Veronica Brown, his brother Paul Brown (Juanita), sisters Evelyn Witt (Paul) and Catherine Dray (Gene).
He leaves behind a loving wife of 66 years Genevieve Brown, four children Debby Maddox (Rick), Douglas Brown (Kellee), Peggy Vejar (Matt), Rodger Brown (Margaret), six grandchildren Matthew Slate (Sandra), Heather Whalen (Jim), Kyle Brown, Natalie Maddox, Ava Brown, Mason Brown, and five great-grandchildren Maddison, Logan, Noah, Seamus, and Finn.
The family would like to thank Hinds Hospice, Dr. Sidhu, Dr. Kris and Dr. Tom Bryan for the compassionate care they provided Don.
In Lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to your favorite charity.
Graveside services will be private on Monday, June 15, 2020 at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jun. 12, 2020.