Donald Wayne Calley
April 2, 1941- March 14, 2020
Donald Wayne Calley died in Tucson, Arizona on Saturday, March 14, 2020.
He was born in Bakersfield, CA, on April 2, 1941 and moved to Chowchilla while in the sixth grade. He worked for Floyd Nelson in Chowchilla for about 20 years. In 2005, he retired after 25 years with Valley Grain Products in Madera.
He was preceded in death by his daughter, Cheryl Diane Ioppini, in 2004.
Donald is survived by his wife Sally currently of Tucson, AZ, they were married for 59 years. He is also survived by his son, Frank Calley, of Chowchilla, CA, daughter, Sondra Dahlberg and her husband, Scott, and daughter, Rhonda Timpany and her husband, Dana, all of Tucson.
He was blessed with nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, all living with-in California, Arizona, Montana and Florida God Bless Grandpa!
Memorial services will be held in Tucson, AZ, at a later date.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Apr. 12 to Apr. 15, 2020