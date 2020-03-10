Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Donald W. Cline

June 29, 1939 - Mar 5, 2020

Don Cline passed away at home March 5, 2020 following complications from surgery.

Don was born in Merced to Walter and Margaret Cline, and for the majority of his life lived in Merced. He attended Our Lady of Mercy Grammar School and graduated from Merced High School in 1959. He married his high school sweetheart, Joanne (Silva) on October 16, 1960, at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Merced. Don became a Catholic just prior to their Wedding date. In his early years, Don worked as a Loan Officer for Household Finance, then at Crocker Bank (Wells Fargo). While employed by Crocker Bank he worked in Fresno and Modesto. While in Modesto he joined the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Department as a Reserve Deputy, which began his passion for Law Enforcement. In 1968 Crocker Bank transferred him to Merced California where he immediately joined the Merced County Sheriff's Department as a Reserve Deputy. In 1970 Sheriff John Latorraca offered Don the opportunity to join the department full time as a deputy. Don said yes before the Sheriff could finish his sentence. On March 1, 1970 he began his lifelong dream and forever love affair as a Deputy for Merced County. Don was fortunate to have served under five Sheriff's John Latorraca, Earle McKeown, Jess Bowling, William Amis and Tom Sawyer. Don moved up the ranks quickly. He was Jail Manager, Sgt. of Detectives, Patrol Sgt. then promoted to Lieutenant. He was proud of his Lieutenant Bars but always missed the activities of being on patrol. Neither his children, grandchildren nor great grandkids were ever spared the long detailed stories he told about his adventures with the department. Each story had details and lessons to learn. In fact, Don would tell these stories to anyone that would listen. Don attended every Law Enforcement class available. He has certificates from Pomona, San Jose State, Gavilan College of Gilroy, Modesto and Merced J.C.'s. He neatly placed each and every certificate in a file. Along with Detective John Harris they started the Merced County Sheriff's Explorers Post in 1974. To this day it is still in operation. This program has helped many young people develop their skills and interest in law enforcement. Many who went on to become deputies. After 23 years Don Retired on August 27, 1993. Two years later he received his Private Investigators license and began another career as a Private Investigator in Merced County for ten years. Don was a proud member of the NRA and Ducks Unlimited and had served on the Board of Directors for Merco Credit Union for 12 years. Don loved his county, his church his family and his career as a law enforcement officer (Which I think made him the most Happy).

Don is proceeded by his parents Walter and Margaret, his brother Dee Hudgens and sister Vaunita Meehan, His in-laws Frank and Edna Silva and brother in law Dale Crites.

Don is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joanne, son Mike Cline (Retired Merced County Sheriff Department) Merced, daughter Michelle (Richard) Murdock of Turlock, He leaves 6 grandchildren, David (Cecelia) Cline of Merced, Justin (Brittney) Murdock of Waterford, Ashley Murdock of Modesto, Maci Murdock of Turlock, Amy (George) Walker of Merced and Andrew Cline of Merced. He is also survived by 17 great grandchildren, George Jr., Brandon and Caleb Walker, Timmy, Nicholas and Frank Cline, Ellie, Madisyn and Ayvie Murdock, Ryker, Braxxen and Hazelyn Ojeda Murdock, Natalie and Noah Akins, Twins Emma and Kayla Cline, and Bailey Cline. Also 8 nieces and 3 nephews, Beloved sister

in-law Peggy Crites and brother-in-law Terry (Carol) Silva.

Services for Don will be held on Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Saint Patrick's Catholic Church on Yosemite Avenue in Merced, the viewing starts at 9:00 a.m. with the Mass at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at 3:00 p.m. at Evergreen Memorial Park in Merced.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Covenant Care Hospice at 125 N. Broadway Suite 1A, Turlock California 95380 or Merced County Sheriff Explorer Post #322, P.O. Box 713, Winton, California 95388, in Don's name.

