Donald keith curticeDecember 1953 - july 2020Donald (Donnie) Keith Curtice passed away unexpectedly on July 22, 2020 at the age of 66. He was born on December 27, 1953 in Merced, California where he attended Merced High School, graduating in 1971. A "Jack of All Trades", Donnie is fondly remembered by friends and family as an avid collector who had a great love for the outdoors. His many hobbies included gardening, fishing, and spending time at the lake, spending weekends on the family houseboat and in his younger years, water skiing. Donnie was an inspiration to his family, a man with a warm heart who would help anybody and give them his last dollar if he could. Donnie is survived by his four children, Samantha Curtice (Jose Diaz); Tara Ivie (Waylon); Keith Curtice (Javene); James Curtice; thirteen grandchildren; four great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Donnie is also survived by his step-father Charles Beeman; sisters, Janice Hernandez; Margie Valenzuela (Joe); Sharlet Beeman; Nova Beevers; Terri Penfold Beeman (Tim Tusing); brothers, Curt Perry (Rochelle); Timothy Curtice (Raylene) and Robin Curtice (Karen). Donnie is preceded in death by his parents Elsie Beeman and James Curtice; sister, Jean Rogers; and brothers, George Yansco; Samuel Yansco and Billy Beeman. Due to COVID-19, a private gathering will be held with immediate family only.