Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Dr. Donald Vernon DeLong ED.D

March 6, 1943 - April 14, 2019

Don passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Atwater, Ca on April 14, 2019 at the age of 76.

Don was born on March 6, 1943 in San Jose, Ca to Donald Alfred DeLong & Mary Bernadette (Messina) DeLong. His mother and father divorced and his mother remarried Andrew Roxburgh, who then became Don's beloved step-father.

Don was survived by his Step-sister Leslie Reeves (Jon) of Salem, OR, and Step-brother Kenneth Roxburgh (Loretta) of Greenbay, WI. Also, had 2 nieces, 1 nephew, and 4 great-nephews.

Don's educational achievements include earning his BA in Education from San Jose State University in 1966, Masters in Education from CSUSJ in 1972 and his doctorate from USF in 1987. His first years in the educational field was as a teacher in a K-9 school for Santa Clara Unified School District from 1967-73. He became an Administrator for Santa Clara Unified 1973-1976. Additionally, he served as Program Site Supervisor from 1976-1980, chairperson of the Santa Clara Policy Planning Committee for four years and as Director of the Title 1 Work Shop of Individualized Instruction for the Los Angeles County Schools for one year.

Don became District Superintendent of Vallecito Schools in 1980-1987, Atwater Superintendent in 1987 and was District Superintendent for Merced Schools from 1991 to his retirement in 1999.

He was also an instructor for San Jose City College for five years and a lecturer at the University of San Francisco where he trained school administrators. He also served as a private consultant for numerous school districts as well as the State Department of Education and the Institute for the Development of Human Resources.

In Don's spare time he enjoyed traveling abroad.

Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

Private Interment will be held at Winton Cemetery in Winton, CA

www.cvobituaries.com





Dr. Donald Vernon DeLong ED.DMarch 6, 1943 - April 14, 2019Don passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in Atwater, Ca on April 14, 2019 at the age of 76.Don was born on March 6, 1943 in San Jose, Ca to Donald Alfred DeLong & Mary Bernadette (Messina) DeLong. His mother and father divorced and his mother remarried Andrew Roxburgh, who then became Don's beloved step-father.Don was survived by his Step-sister Leslie Reeves (Jon) of Salem, OR, and Step-brother Kenneth Roxburgh (Loretta) of Greenbay, WI. Also, had 2 nieces, 1 nephew, and 4 great-nephews.Don's educational achievements include earning his BA in Education from San Jose State University in 1966, Masters in Education from CSUSJ in 1972 and his doctorate from USF in 1987. His first years in the educational field was as a teacher in a K-9 school for Santa Clara Unified School District from 1967-73. He became an Administrator for Santa Clara Unified 1973-1976. Additionally, he served as Program Site Supervisor from 1976-1980, chairperson of the Santa Clara Policy Planning Committee for four years and as Director of the Title 1 Work Shop of Individualized Instruction for the Los Angeles County Schools for one year.Don became District Superintendent of Vallecito Schools in 1980-1987, Atwater Superintendent in 1987 and was District Superintendent for Merced Schools from 1991 to his retirement in 1999.He was also an instructor for San Jose City College for five years and a lecturer at the University of San Francisco where he trained school administrators. He also served as a private consultant for numerous school districts as well as the State Department of Education and the Institute for the Development of Human Resources.In Don's spare time he enjoyed traveling abroad.Don will be greatly missed by his family and friends.Private Interment will be held at Winton Cemetery in Winton, CA Funeral Home Wilson Family Funeral Home

1290 Winton Way

Atwater , CA 95301

(209) 358-7700 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close