Donald Wayne GeorgeOctober 23, 1939 - April 26, 2020Donald Wayne George was born on October 23, 1939, and passed peacefully April 26, 2020 in Merced, at Helping Hands Senior Care.Don was a lifelong resident of Atwater, California. He attended Mitchell Union Elementary School and Merced Union High School, receiving is GED while serving in the military. He served six years in the Army National Guard of California and the Air Force. After leaving the service he went to work for Delk Pest Control and Terminex Pest Control as a termite inspector. Concurrently, he was a volunteer Captain with the Atwater Fire Department and an EMT II as well as a volunteer diver with the County of Merced search and rescue team. He was a Member of the National Association of Underwater Instructors. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and sharing his cooking creations and having a good time with friends.Don is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen O. George and Edna P. Velasquez. He is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia Boone of Tennessee, Jennifer (Bill) Black of Illinois, life partner Arlene Cardoza, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.There are many stories and memories to be shared by family and friends alike. He will be missed by all who knew him.Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Bristol Hospice or Helpful Hands Senior Care, 659 Lim, Merced, CA 95340.