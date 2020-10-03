1/1
Donald George
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald Wayne George
October 23, 1939 - April 26, 2020
Donald Wayne George was born on October 23, 1939, and passed peacefully April 26, 2020 in Merced, at Helping Hands Senior Care.
Don was a lifelong resident of Atwater, California. He attended Mitchell Union Elementary School and Merced Union High School, receiving is GED while serving in the military. He served six years in the Army National Guard of California and the Air Force. After leaving the service he went to work for Delk Pest Control and Terminex Pest Control as a termite inspector. Concurrently, he was a volunteer Captain with the Atwater Fire Department and an EMT II as well as a volunteer diver with the County of Merced search and rescue team. He was a Member of the National Association of Underwater Instructors. Don enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking and sharing his cooking creations and having a good time with friends.
Don is preceded in death by his parents, Stephen O. George and Edna P. Velasquez. He is survived by his two daughters, Cynthia Boone of Tennessee, Jennifer (Bill) Black of Illinois, life partner Arlene Cardoza, 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
There are many stories and memories to be shared by family and friends alike. He will be missed by all who knew him.
Services will be private. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Bristol Hospice or Helpful Hands Senior Care, 659 Lim, Merced, CA 95340.
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved