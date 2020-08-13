Donald Louis KilleenJune 5, 1937 - August 10, 2020Don was born 6/5/1937 in San Jose, CA to Edmond and Iva Killeen. He was a long-time resident of Livingston where he graduated high school. Don was a very proud Army veteran and faithful San Francisco Giants and 49ers fan. Don worked for 20+ years in civil engineering and loved to "tinker" and fix things and was always willing to help. He loved the lord and was strong in his faith. He was a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of Winton for more than 40 years. Don enjoyed his weekly coffee date with his buddies. He never met a stranger, had a story for every occasion and loved his family. Don made his transition to be with the lord 8/10/2020. He is preceded death by his spouse of 32 years, Ionia Killeen and his son James Killeen, his brothers, and sister. He leaves behind his companion, Sarah Adams. To carry on his legacy, he leaves three children, Donna Louise Killeen Barnes, Donald Louis Killeen Jr. and Heather Denice Loreto, 10 grandchildren, and 8 great grandchildren. In addition, Don has a large extended family with many more "grandchildren" and "great grandchildren" as well as those who are proud to call him a friend. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.Services will be held Tuesday, August 18,2020 9:30 AM viewing and 10:00AM service at the First Southern Baptist Church, 7264 Myrtle Ave, Winton, CA. Proceeding services, will be graveside service with military honors at Winton Cemetery