Donald Lee Maddox

August 14, 1948 - February 26, 2019

Long-time resident of Atwater, California.

Passed from this life on Feb. 26, 2019 in Modesto California at age 70.

He was born in Merced California on Aug. 14th 1948 to Robert C. Maddox and Lula M. Metcalf. Soon after his birth his Father Robert passed away in an accident. Three years later his mother married Charles J. Pennycuff who raised Don along with 4 other brothers, Steve, John, Wesley and Glen as well as 2 sisters Sharon and Susan.

He is preceded in death by his Mother Lula Pennycuff, Father Charles Pennycuff, 3 brothers, Steve, John, Wesley, and sister Sharon Carter and Grandson Ryan Williams.

Don was educated in Atwater schools graduating from Atwater High school. He attended two other colleges in both Merced and Santa Maria, CA, and attended other classes at various schools. After graduating high school in 1966 he enlisted in the National Guard. In 1967 he married his high school sweetheart Donna Hansen. They were happily married for 51 years and were always together when possible. He spent nearly 2 years in the National Guard before getting a transfer to the

Don was a patriot, loving his country and kept up on politics. He was an avid reader and enjoyed learning new things. He loved to travel and see new places, and loved fishing.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and spent all his spare time studying scripture and learning. He held many positions in the church and shared freely of his talents.

He was a very spiritual and very humble man. He would often visit those less fortunate and those that just needed a hand. He was always cheerful and smiling and so happy to use his time to make others burdens lighter.

He was the ultimate family man, showing his love and happy to be with his family. He was often seen playing with and teaching his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He was always showering them with hugs and kisses.

He is survived by his wife Donna, daughters Lori Maddox and Staci Banks, grandchildren Alyssa Williams and Lawrence (Larry) Lingenfelter IV and 7 great grandchildren. A brother, Glen Pennycuff, a sister, Susan Rossi and aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and their children as well as many in-laws and friends.

Friends and family are invited to attend the visitation at 10am Friday, March 8, 2019 at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 5554 N Winton Way Atwater, CA. The funeral service will be held at 11am, with burial to follow at Winton District Cemetery 7651 W. Almond Ave. Winton, CA.

1290 Winton Way

Atwater , CA 95301

