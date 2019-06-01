Donald Montano
March 22, 1960 - May 21, 2019
A celebration of life was held at Cappadona Funeral Chappel Colorado Springs, Colorado on Saturday May 25, 2019. He was proceeded in death by his father Ernest Montano.
Don was raised in Merced California and graduated from Merced High School. He played football for the Merced Bears. While in college Don was an exchange student in Copenhagen and travled to Russia, Austria, Germany and Greece.
Don graduated with a BA from Cal Poly University, San Luis Obispo, California.
Don was a Raiders fan, loved hiking, was an excellent cook and loved animals.
In 1994 he moved to Colorado Spings. He was an independent contractor and received 2 awards for his designs.
He is survived by his partner Darlene Lottman, his mother Rita Yamaguchi (Lester), his daughters Jazmin and Hailey. His siblings are Geri Montano, Vicki Hudson, Tina Shurin (Arnold), Sonny Montano (Ashley Gaines) and numerous nieces and nephews.
He will be greatly missed by all.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from June 1 to June 4, 2019