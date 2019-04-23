Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



August 5, 1957 - April 10, 2019

It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Craig Pryor, 61, announces his passing on April 10, 2019, at a family ranch in Atwater, CA , following a short battle with cancer. Donald was born in Atwater where his father, Lt Col. Daniel F. Pryor, was stationed at Castle Air Force Base. Donald and the Pryor family have been long-time members of the Atwater community and members of the St. Anthony Catholic Parish, where Donald attended elementary school, followed by Atwater High School (Class of 1975). After graduation, Donald was employed in local service and construction industries, finally moving to Palm Springs, CA, where he continued employment in residential management and construction. He soon obtained his independent contractor's license and was well-known in the desert communities of the Coachella Valley as an accomplished craftsman specializing in interior renovations of homes, hotels, and businesses. He moved to a small ranch outside of Blythe, CA, where he continued his trade in the Coachella Valley while dreaming of starting a date palm orchard in his chosen desert paradise. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.

Donald is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Marlene Pryor, his father, Daniel Franklin Pryor, and his brother, Kenneth Wayne Pryor. He is survived by his daughter Brittney Hennessy, of Telford, PA, and two grandchildren, Cameron, 9, and Abigail, 7, by five brothers, John Pryor and Robert Pryor, both of Atwater, Alan Pryor (Davis, CA), Barry Pryor (Tucson, AZ), Stephen Pryor (San Luis Obispo, CA) and by 4 sisters, Peggy Downs (Exeter, CA), Yvonne Leppi (Weaverville, NC), and Anita Pryor and Janet Parr, both of Atwater. A celebration of Donald's life will be held at a date to be announced in the future. Donations may be made to the in Donalds name.

Donald Craig PryorAugust 5, 1957 - April 10, 2019It is with great sadness that the family of Donald Craig Pryor, 61, announces his passing on April 10, 2019, at a family ranch in Atwater, CA , following a short battle with cancer. Donald was born in Atwater where his father, Lt Col. Daniel F. Pryor, was stationed at Castle Air Force Base. Donald and the Pryor family have been long-time members of the Atwater community and members of the St. Anthony Catholic Parish, where Donald attended elementary school, followed by Atwater High School (Class of 1975). After graduation, Donald was employed in local service and construction industries, finally moving to Palm Springs, CA, where he continued employment in residential management and construction. He soon obtained his independent contractor's license and was well-known in the desert communities of the Coachella Valley as an accomplished craftsman specializing in interior renovations of homes, hotels, and businesses. He moved to a small ranch outside of Blythe, CA, where he continued his trade in the Coachella Valley while dreaming of starting a date palm orchard in his chosen desert paradise. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.Donald is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Marlene Pryor, his father, Daniel Franklin Pryor, and his brother, Kenneth Wayne Pryor. He is survived by his daughter Brittney Hennessy, of Telford, PA, and two grandchildren, Cameron, 9, and Abigail, 7, by five brothers, John Pryor and Robert Pryor, both of Atwater, Alan Pryor (Davis, CA), Barry Pryor (Tucson, AZ), Stephen Pryor (San Luis Obispo, CA) and by 4 sisters, Peggy Downs (Exeter, CA), Yvonne Leppi (Weaverville, NC), and Anita Pryor and Janet Parr, both of Atwater. A celebration of Donald's life will be held at a date to be announced in the future. Donations may be made to the in Donalds name. Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 23, 2019

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.