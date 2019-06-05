Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald R. Parsley. View Sign Service Information Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA 95341 (209)-383-4651 Funeral service 2:00 PM Evergreen Funeral Home & Memorial Park 1480 B Street Merced , CA 95341 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Donald R. Parsley

Dec 4, 1937 - April 29, 2019

On Monday April 29, 2019, Donald R Parsley passed away in Merced CA at the age of 81. Don was born on December 4, 1937 to Eulis (Al) and Isabell Parsley of Merced CA. He is preceded in death by his wife Beulah M Parsley. They raised four children. Children preceded in death are Connie Rodgers and Jody Rich of Merced CA.

Surviving children are Larry Rich of Sebastopol CA and Cindy Clifton (Husband Randy Clifton) of Santa Rosa CA. Surviving husband of Connie Rodgers (Will Rodgers of Merced CA). Surviving wife of Jody Rich (Cindy Sue Rich of Merced CA). Eight grandchildren, Dawn Leyba, Teddy Leyba III, Michele Vallejo, Shana Solomon, Steven Clifton, Christine Rich, Scott Clifton, and Jody Rich Jr and nineteen great grandchildren. Don was preceded in death by his parents Eulis and Isabell Parsley and Sister Alice Stephens (Husband Dale Stephens), Sister Lorraine Broussard (Husband Gene Broussard) Brother Jim Parsley surviving (wife Carol Stephens) all of Merced CA. Surviving siblings are George Parsley (wife Donna Parsley) of Atwater CA, Sister Betty Louis of Montrose CO (Husband Bill Louis preceded in death) and Larry Parsley (wife Sue Parsley) of Merced CA. Twenty eight nieces and nephews and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Special acknowledgement to Kelly Thomas and family of Merced CA a devoted friend. Dons passion was singing and his 56 Ford Pickup DonP1, He was the lead singer in the band The Partners and played for all occasions throughout the state of California in his lifetime. He continued his passion to entertain with music to the end of his life by singing karaoke for us at family gatherings or a friendly get together.

Don served in the US Army and was stationed at Schofield Barracks in Honolulu O'ahu, Hawaii. Don retired from Foster Farms Livingston CA long line truck driving after receiving numerous safe driving awards. His hobby's were pitching horse shoes, shuffle board and going to Giants games. Don had a great sense of humor and shared it with everyone he met.

A funeral service will be held on Monday June 17, 2019 @ 2:00 PM at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1480 B Street, Merced CA.

Donations may be considered and made to your local Animal Rescue Shelter.

