Donald Thomas
Donald Thomas of Hilmar, Ca passed away unexpected on August 26th 2019 in Lodi, Ca at the age of 74. Don was born in Merced, Ca and lived his whole life in Merced and Stanislaus Counties.
Don loved the outdoors and in his younger years enjoyed camping, deer hunting and trap shooting. His favorite things to do as he aged was taking his companion dog Cheyenne on drives in his Jeep just sightseeing and having breakfast at his favorite diner, Hot Rods in Hilmar. He also loved cheering on his grandchildren at softball games. He is extremely missed by his family and friends.
Donald is preceded in death by this parents Henry and Irene Thomas, daughter Toni Chesney, brother Mervin Thomas, and sister Ernestine Carder.
He is survived by his daughter Kimm Pollock (Flavio), his sisters Lorene Cole, Patsy Boucher, and Donna Cardoza. His grandsons, Richard and Arthur Pacheco, Jimmy and Cody Chesney, Levi, Dylan, and Randy Pollock, and three great grandchildren. Per Don's wishes there will not be any services, however the family will have a memorial dinner with date and time to be announced.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 29, 2019