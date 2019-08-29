Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Thomas. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Thomas

Donald Thomas of Hilmar, Ca passed away unexpected on August 26th 2019 in Lodi, Ca at the age of 74. Don was born in Merced, Ca and lived his whole life in Merced and Stanislaus Counties.

Don loved the outdoors and in his younger years enjoyed camping, deer hunting and trap shooting. His favorite things to do as he aged was taking his companion dog Cheyenne on drives in his Jeep just sightseeing and having breakfast at his favorite diner, Hot Rods in Hilmar. He also loved cheering on his grandchildren at softball games. He is extremely missed by his family and friends.

Donald is preceded in death by this parents Henry and Irene Thomas, daughter Toni Chesney, brother Mervin Thomas, and sister Ernestine Carder.

He is survived by his daughter Kimm Pollock (Flavio), his sisters Lorene Cole, Patsy Boucher, and Donna Cardoza. His grandsons, Richard and Arthur Pacheco, Jimmy and Cody Chesney, Levi, Dylan, and Randy Pollock, and three great grandchildren. Per Don's wishes there will not be any services, however the family will have a memorial dinner with date and time to be announced.

www.cvobituaries.com



Donald ThomasDonald Thomas of Hilmar, Ca passed away unexpected on August 26th 2019 in Lodi, Ca at the age of 74. Don was born in Merced, Ca and lived his whole life in Merced and Stanislaus Counties.Don loved the outdoors and in his younger years enjoyed camping, deer hunting and trap shooting. His favorite things to do as he aged was taking his companion dog Cheyenne on drives in his Jeep just sightseeing and having breakfast at his favorite diner, Hot Rods in Hilmar. He also loved cheering on his grandchildren at softball games. He is extremely missed by his family and friends.Donald is preceded in death by this parents Henry and Irene Thomas, daughter Toni Chesney, brother Mervin Thomas, and sister Ernestine Carder.He is survived by his daughter Kimm Pollock (Flavio), his sisters Lorene Cole, Patsy Boucher, and Donna Cardoza. His grandsons, Richard and Arthur Pacheco, Jimmy and Cody Chesney, Levi, Dylan, and Randy Pollock, and three great grandchildren. Per Don's wishes there will not be any services, however the family will have a memorial dinner with date and time to be announced. Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close