Donald Thornhill
1938 - 2020
Donald E Thornhill
July 3, 1938 - October 5, 2020
Donald E. Thornhill was born on July 3, 1938 in Maryland. He passed away on October 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn who passed away in 2011 and his parents Edward and Thelma Thornhill. He is survived by his brother William (Bill) Thornhill, his wife margaret and their children Chad and Eric.
He was always a familiar face at the Atwater Post Office having worked there, mainly behind the counter, for approximately 50 years. He started right out of high school, Livingston High School. He retired in 2009.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
October 16, 2020
The Staff and Wilson Family Chapel wishes to extend their sympathy and their assistance for this time of need.
The Staff of Wilson Family Chapel
