Donald E ThornhillJuly 3, 1938 - October 5, 2020Donald E. Thornhill was born on July 3, 1938 in Maryland. He passed away on October 5, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife Marilyn who passed away in 2011 and his parents Edward and Thelma Thornhill. He is survived by his brother William (Bill) Thornhill, his wife margaret and their children Chad and Eric.He was always a familiar face at the Atwater Post Office having worked there, mainly behind the counter, for approximately 50 years. He started right out of high school, Livingston High School. He retired in 2009.