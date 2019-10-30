Donna Osborn
Dec 7, 1942 - Oct 24, 2019
Donna was born to Ruby and John Chilcote in Kansas City, Missouri. She attended Merced schools. She enjoyed crocheting and spending time with her family
Donna was preceded in death by her son, David Osborn. She leaves behind her husband of 58 years, Joe Osborn, and her daughter, Jean Prieto (Pete) of Merced, along with seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. Always in our hearts! Love you, Ma!
A Memorial Service for Donna will be held on November 2, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Yosemite Church, 2230 E. Yosemite Ave. in Merced.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 30, 2019