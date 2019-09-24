, Aurora (Dora) García (Beltran)
November 11, 1926 to September 20, 2019Dora Garic
Dora García (Beltran) age 92 passed away at a rest home in Turlock with family members present on Friday afternoon on September 20, 2019. Dora was preceded by death from her husbands Jesus García And Luciano Beltran Sr. Dora was also preceded by her death by her stepson Ricky Beltran. Dora is survived by her sons Ernie Beltran, Luciano Beltran Jr., Ralph Beltran and Alexander Beltran and her daughter Victoria Beltran. Dora was born and raised in Salt Lake City, Utah. Her family moved to Livingston California where she attended schools in Merced County including Livingston High School. Dora married Luciano Beltran Sr. and raised their children in Merced California. Dora was a member of the Latter Day Saints Church (Mormon) Where she was a Sunday School Teacher. Dora started attending Merced Junior College in 1978 and received her AA degree in business from MJC. She worked several years for Avon obtaining a district manager position. Please in lieu of flowers send any contributions in Dora Garcia's name to the Modesto Pregnancy Center. Funeral services will be at 10:00 AM on Thursday September 26 at Eaton's Funeral Home at 513 12th Street, Modesto, Ca.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Sept. 24, 2019