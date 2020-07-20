Dora Q. GonzalezJanuary 11, 1929 - July 11, 2020Dora Q. Gonzalez, 91, of Livingston, passed away July 11, 2020 in Atwater, CA. Due to Covid the family will hold a private graveside service on July 20, 2020.Dora was born in Burbank, CA to Jesus Gonzalez and Alejandra Quijada on January 11, 1929. She was preceded in death by her brothers Jose, Jesus, and Javier Gonzalez and sister Lorenca Gonzalez. She is survived by her sons: Eduardo Ramirez & wife Alicia and Fernando Ramirez Sr. & wife Maria; and 7 grandchildren as well as 10 great grandchildren; sisters: Esther, Pillar, Irene, and Bertha Gonzalez.Dora was a proud hard working mother and devoted Nana. She cherished those around her and constantly helped others. She loved gardening and was known for her love of roses and memorable cooking. She will be missed dearly and forever loved. Siempre estara en nuestros corazones y esperando vernos algun dia nuevamente. Que descansa en paz querida madre, nana y hermana. Que Dios la tenga en el reino del cielo.