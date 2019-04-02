Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Sosa. View Sign

Dora G Sosa

May 28th ,1946 - March 28th, 2019

Dora G Sosa, 72, of Los Banos, CA, passed away on March 28th, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.

Dora was born Arlington, TX.

Dora is survived by her five children Samuel Edward Brown Jr., Johnny Ray Brown Sr., Emmanuel David Brown, Josephina (Ray) Tribble, AB Gulliermo (Alex) Brown; twelve grandchildren Isiah Sosa, Ciara Tribble, Sanayiah Tribble, Alysha Brown, Khloe Brown, Ava Brown, Diego Brown, Johnny Brown Jr. , Amaya Brown, Amris Brown, Arianna Brown, Emmanuel Brown; and three great grandchildren.

etc.)

Dora was an amazing woman and will be missed by many.

The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He causes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Palms 23

www.cvobituaries.com



Dora G SosaMay 28th ,1946 - March 28th, 2019Dora G Sosa, 72, of Los Banos, CA, passed away on March 28th, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.Dora was born Arlington, TX.Dora is survived by her five children Samuel Edward Brown Jr., Johnny Ray Brown Sr., Emmanuel David Brown, Josephina (Ray) Tribble, AB Gulliermo (Alex) Brown; twelve grandchildren Isiah Sosa, Ciara Tribble, Sanayiah Tribble, Alysha Brown, Khloe Brown, Ava Brown, Diego Brown, Johnny Brown Jr. , Amaya Brown, Amris Brown, Arianna Brown, Emmanuel Brown; and three great grandchildren.etc.)Dora was an amazing woman and will be missed by many.The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He causes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Palms 23 Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close