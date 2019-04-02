Dora G Sosa
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dora Sosa.
May 28th ,1946 - March 28th, 2019
Dora G Sosa, 72, of Los Banos, CA, passed away on March 28th, 2019 at Memorial Medical Center.
Dora was born Arlington, TX.
Dora is survived by her five children Samuel Edward Brown Jr., Johnny Ray Brown Sr., Emmanuel David Brown, Josephina (Ray) Tribble, AB Gulliermo (Alex) Brown; twelve grandchildren Isiah Sosa, Ciara Tribble, Sanayiah Tribble, Alysha Brown, Khloe Brown, Ava Brown, Diego Brown, Johnny Brown Jr. , Amaya Brown, Amris Brown, Arianna Brown, Emmanuel Brown; and three great grandchildren.
etc.)
Dora was an amazing woman and will be missed by many.
The Lord is my shepherd; I shall not want. He causes me to lie down in green pastures; He leads me beside still waters. He restores my soul; He leads me in paths of righteousness for His name's sake. Palms 23
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 2, 2019