Doris June Bynum
Apr 4, 1939 - Oct 29, 2019
Doris June Bynum passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019, at the age of 80. Doris was born April 4, 1939 in Quitman, Arkansas. After numerous trips to California as laborers in the yearly cotton and fruit harvest, the family moved to Merced in the early 1950's. Doris attended and graduated from El Capitan High School, Merced, in 1957. After graduating, she met and married Stanley G. Bynum. That year, she also began work as a telephone operator for Pacific Bell. She retired in 1995. She enjoyed gardening, traveling, music and she played piano and guitar. She attended Gateway Community Church in Merced.
She was preceded in death by her father, Quintan Duncan, her mother Dot Leibbes, and her brother Phillip Duncan. She is survived by her husband, Stanley G. Bynum, son Mark Bynum, daughter Rhonda Rodriguez, grandchildren Ryan Lopez, Christopher Cate and Kristen Bynum, and her great granddaughter, Navaeh Nations. She is further survived by her two sisters Vickie Fishtrom and Laurie Obrien.
A Graveside Service for Doris will be held on Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 1:30 PM at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Nov. 5, 2019