Doris Mae (Voth) Harris

September 26th, 1930 - March 11th, 2020

Doris Mae (Voth) Harris – Born: September 26th,1930 in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. Doris passed peacefully at the age of 89 years old on March 11th, 2020 at Sacred Heart Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, Oregon surrounded by her loving family.

Doris grew up on the family farm in Holt Minnesota with her older siblings Gertrude and Fredrick. She attended school in Holt and Thief River Falls. After High school graduation Doris attended St. Johns School of Nursing in Red Wing Minnesota graduating in 1951. She continued her nursing career in Thief River Falls and in 1980 Doris relocated to Los Banos California to finish out her career.

Outside of her profession, Doris enjoyed most outdoor activities such as tending to her garden, bird watching and walking. She was also an avid reader with a large collection of books. Her most favored past time was her genealogy research on her family that migrated from Germany for which she has extensive documentation. Doris was also involved with the Lutheran church, and attended services regularly and in the end, as she was able to.

Doris is survived by her son Daniel Harris of Grygla Minnesota, her daughter Robin (Harris) Toscano of Los Banos California, and her daughter Kelly Harris-Rolicheck of Cottage Grove Oregon. Grandchildren - Lauren Hughes, Andrew Hughes, Jacob Toscano, Jeremy Toscano, and Jonas Toscano. Great grandchildren – Austin and Addison Toscano.

Doris is preceded in death by her parents Fred and Anna Voth, brother Frederick Voth, and sister Gertrude Nyvall.

