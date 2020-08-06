Doris M. GonellaJanuary 10, 1929 – July 27, 2020Doriana Martinelli was born in Lucca, Italy on January 10, 1929 to Alceste and Nella Martinelli. She immigrated to the United States with her mother and sisters; Lillian and Edith when she was three years old.When she started elementary school, the teachers said that her name would be Doris, and she was known as Doris since that time. She completed her grade and high school education in 1946, and was offered a job at PG&E working as secretary for the office manager, and later secretary to the district manager.Doris met and married Louis P. Gonella on April 24, 1949, they had three children; Loren (Andra), Doreen (Dennis), and Lisa (Ron) and 5 grandchildren Randy, Haley (Rob), Danny (Casey), Cami (Katie), Summer (Aaron) and one great grandchild, Liam. In June of 1974, Lou and Doris opened their real estate office, and continued to work together until Lou's passing in November, 2001. In Lou's memory, a room in the UC Merced Library called the Discovery Room was dedicated.Doris retired from real estate, and became active in volunteering at Mercy Hospital. She was President of the Volunteers in 1995. She also served on the Mercy Hospital Foundation Board, and was President in 1998. Doris enjoyed helping to serve the Thanksgiving Dinner that was prepared and served at the American Legion Hall.Doris joined the Merced Theatre Foundation in 1998, and worked on raising funds to restore the theatre to the beautiful historic venue that was built in 1931. On April 12, 2012, the Merced Theatre held its grand reopening to a full house.In May 2005, Doris married longtime friend Dr. Larry Blazina, and they enjoyed their time together until his passing in October, 2015.Doris was preceded in death by her parents, Nella and Alceste Martinelli, her husband Louis P. Gonella, second husband Lawrence Blazina, and her sister Edith Nahas.She is survived by her children, and her sister Lillian.The family wishers to acknowledge Dr. Daniel Ikemiyashiro for his above and beyond faithfulness and friendship. He brought joy to everyone he met.Doris was blessed to have met and been cared for by Lytania Walker. They became dear friends, and she is a cherished member of our family.Doris will be laid to rest at Evergreen Memorial Park and the burial will be private.In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Merced Theater Foundation, St. Patrick's Parish, Hinds Hospice or the donor's choice.