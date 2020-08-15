1/1
Doris Quintana
1955 - 2020
Doris Mae Zaidel-Quintana
Sept 04,1955-Aug 11,2020
In loving memory of Doris Mae Zaidel. Doris, 64 passed away on August 11, 2020 at home with her family by her side in Merced, Ca. Doris was born in Chicago, Il on September 4, 1955. She led a life full of adventures and love. A retired paralegal who devoted her life to her children and grandchildren. Through rain or shine, Doris was a strong, free-spirted woman with a wonderful light and sense of humor. Her heart loved everyone and she was aways there for anyone in need.
She is survived by her children; Dawn Strojny, Jerome and Donald Mendoza, Stacy Bethke, Michelle Barrios-Berry and their spouses, 18 grandchildren and one great grandchild, and her best friend and fur-baby, Miana. Doris was immensly proud of her family and leaves behind beautiful memories.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Aug. 15, 2020.
