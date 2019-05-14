Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jean Bushnell

May 14, 1940 - May 10, 2019

Dorothy Jean Bushnell, a woman of great grace was born on May 14, 1940 in Santa Monica, California and passed away on May 10, 2019 at her home with her loving family by her side in Merced, California where she was a resident for 53 years.

She was the third in a close family of ten children. When she was nine, the family moved to South San Francisco.

Dorothy attended All Souls Grammar School in South San Francisco and Mercy High School, Burlingame. Dorothy entered the Immaculate Heart of Mary Religious Community in 1958 where she was initially known as Sister Jean Martin, a name she chose in honor of her mother and father. Her first mission was to Our Mother of Good Counsel before being assigned to St. Anthony's High School in Long Beach where she taught English. Next she was sent to Our Lady of Mercy High School in Merced. After the school closed, she made Merced her home and remained on the faculty of Merced College in the English, Language and Counseling Departments for almost forty years. After retirement from the college, she continued her private counseling practice for several years.

Dorothy spent two sabbaticals in Europe one learning German and another six months studying French. She earned Master's Degrees in both English and Counseling followed by a Doctorate from USF in Psychology.

In addition to teaching she specialized in working with older women returning to college. She also facilitated cancer groups and provided counseling for members of her parish church.

Dorothy devoted considerable time to affairs of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Community, serving two terms on the Assembly Planning Committee and several on the Board of Trustees. She has contributed her skills as an artist for numerous booklets, banners, cards, and creative art projects. She is a musician, calligrapher, gourmet cook and painter in many mediums including water color and china painting. Her skills with people were most important to her. She was inherently intuitive, sensitive and compassionate. She was a wise and gracious teacher and counselor.

Since her retirement she enjoyed gardening, taking care of her beloved dog Niege and spending time with family members. Her life is an example of one guided by the Gospel values of service and generosity.

Dorothy Jean is survived by her 9 siblings, 20 nieces and nephews and 35 great nieces and great nephews.

A Vigil Service with Rosary will be held on Monday, May 20, 2019 beginning from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. with Rosary being recited at 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341. The Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 being at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mercy Church, 459 West 21st Street, Merced, California 95341. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, 260 West Childs Avenue, Merced, California 95341.

www.cvobituaries.com





