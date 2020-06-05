Dorothy Jeanette Moulton CaseMay 4, 1931 - May 28, 2020It is with great sadness we announce the passing of Dorothy Jeanette Souza Moulton Case. She has gone home to meet Jesus, she will be truly missed here on earth but we draw comfort knowing she is now pain free and walking beside her Lord and Savior in fields of beauty.Jeanette was born on May 4, 1931 to William Franklin Souza and Amy Belle Belloli Souza. She was born, raised and attended local schools graduating from Merced High School class of 1949.Jeanette was preceded in death by her first husband, Deene Moulton, to whom she was married to for 52 years. The marriage started with humble beginnings to provide for their growing family, they had five boys and two girls.Jeanette was a hard worker, she was not afraid of anything; she has been known to ride spirited horses, herding cattle and hopping on her son's full size motorcycle and going for a spin. Best of all, making her grand and great grandkids laugh. All who loved her dearly will never forget her quick wit and sense of humor.Jeanette loved her faith and was a member of The Church of Latter Day Saints. She proudly served over the years working in the stake library as an assistant and became head librarian. In 1995 she served her Lord on a Mission in Salt Lake City, Utah at the Family History Center, such an amazing experience.In 2001 Jeannette married a wonderful man, Ronald Case and has been married for 18 years and added four step children to the family.Jeanette is preceded in death by her parents William and Belle Souza, brothers; Robert and Elmer, sister; Evelyn Theodore, grandchildren; Ethan Moulton and two great grandchildren; Michael Ingraham Jr. and Marlo Wilson. She is survived by her beloved husband, Ronald Case brother Eugene Souza; children Janet (Bruce) Ingraham, Ronald (Tina) Moulton, Danny (Kyeon Suk Boo) Moulton, Carol (Rod) Schultz, Jim Moulton, Kenneth (Gini) Moulton and Joe (Shannon) Moulton. Stepchildren Mary Case, Michael (Peter Jenkins) Case, Kathy Case and Ronald (Donna) Case. She is a grandmother to 26, great grandmother to 52 and great-great grandmother to 6, those are the numbers she was most proud of.A private graveside service was held for Jeanette on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Winton Cemetery District.