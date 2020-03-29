Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Johnston

APR 8, 1924 - MAR 13, 2020

Dorothy Johnston, 95, went peacefully into the Lord's presence on March 13, 2020. Dorothy was born April 8, 1924 in Butte, Montana to Ralph and Christina Bedson.

Dorothy was very active as a young child. She loved skiing, horseback riding, roping, archery, basketball, swimming and ice skate racing. It was no surprise that she participated in numerous school sports and activities. She was very involved with her congregational church in Butte and attended many youth camps with her sister. She and her sister, only 11 months apart, were quite adventurous and rarely separated. They bought a Model A car together, decorated it with many fun sayings and enjoyed many adventures together. Dorothy loved being outdoors and enjoying nature, especially watching Hummingbirds.

After high school she started nurses training in Great Falls, Montana. In 1943 she joined the Cadet Nursing Program and continued nursing with the Cadets through the end on WWII. In Wyoming, she worked in a hospital with

She and her future husband, Spencer, grew up as childhood friends in Butte, Montana. His family eventually moved to Spokane, Washington. The families continued their friendships throughout the years. She and her mom were traveling to Portland, Oregon and stopped in Spokane, Washington to visit their long time friends. It was here the spark was reignited between Dorothy and her childhood friend. In fact, Spencer told his mom that he was going to marry that girl. They began dating and were soon married in Seattle, Washington in 1947. They spent their honeymoon at Diamond Lake, Washington with his family building a family vacation home. This home still remains the favorite place for vacation for all the kids, grandkids and great grandkids today.

She enjoyed being an Air Force military wife of 27 years traveling from base to base. They had three children that kept her busy while he was away at many of his deployments. After retirement, she and her husband enjoyed traveling and leading the tea dances at the senior center in Merced. She enjoyed the many activities and sporting events of her grandchildren.

Many of the organizations she was involved in included Ladies Oriental Shrine, Daughters of the Nile, Officers Wives Club, Red Cross Volunteer, Civil Services Volunteer, Boys Scouts of America and Retired Officers Club.

She leaves behind two of her three children, Douglas Johnston of Carlsbad, CA, Jacqueline Fletcher (Scott) of Merced, CA, six grandchildren, Jenny Johnston (Andy) of Santa Cruz, CA, Heather Johnston of Carlsbad, CA, Kyle Fletcher of San Luis Obispo, CA, Kearsten Truong (Long) of Heflin, AL, Ryan Fletcher (Megan) of Atwater, CA, Amber Fletcher of Rocklin, CA and two great grandchildren, Tenaya and Maple. She was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Spencer (Bud) Johnston (2007) and her loving son, Ronald Johnston (2015).

A private family service and internment in a family plot at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, WA will be at a later date.

