June 20, 1930 - March 22, 2020

Dorothy Lema passed away at the age of 89 on Sunday, March 22, 2020 surrounded by her family.

Born on June 20, 1930, Dorothy was raised in Winton on her family farm. She contributed to her family farming business by picking and cutting fruit from the family orchard during her summers. She was proud of her family home that was built with rock stones they gathered from the Snelling river and the house still stands today. She graduated from Livingston High School. Her high school friendships lasted throughout her life. After high school she went to work as a telephone operator. In 1951 she married her high school sweetheart Joe Souza Lema. They raised their two children Greg and Laurie in Los Banos. After their graduations, she and Joe moved to Merced. She worked as a Lab Supervisor for Ragu Foods.

Dorothy was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She brought joy and light into the lives of her family and was always there to provide encouragement and support. Her grandchildren were very special to her. She took care of them and was actively involved in their daily lives including attending their games, dance recitals and school activities. They meant the world to her.

Dorothy enjoyed traveling with family and friends. Her traveling adventures took her to Alaska, Hawaii, and various countries in Europe and many states throughout the U.S. Most memorable were her trips with her family to the island of Madeira to meet her Portuguese relatives. She loved the Lema family reunions and always looked forward to the annual Frade women's vacations. She also enjoyed fishing with her husband and taking their annual salmon fishing trip to the Trinity River for over 25 years. During these fishing trips she taught lots of other family and friends how to catch salmon and was known as the little lady with the red and white pole who out fished everyone.

Dorothy is survived by her son Greg Lema, daughter Laurie Lema, son-in-law Larry Areias, grandchildren Rikki Lema and Joseph Lema, sister-in-law Ida Mae Frade (Manuel), sister-in-law Willie Burke and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Manuel and Hazel Frade, husband Joe Lema, sisters Hazel Parker (Roy), Josie Jones (Kirk) and brother Manuel Frade (Ida Mae).

A private burial took place on April 1. Family and friends will be invited to attend a celebration of her life at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .

