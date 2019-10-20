Dorothy Jean McCarthy
November 19, 1935 ~ October 14, 2019.
Dorothy J. McCarthy passed away at home on October 14th, 2019. She was born and raised in Cheltenham, England, where she met her husband, US Senior Master Sargent, James Stephen McCarthy. They were happily married for 62 years and raised 5 children.
Survived by her children and spouses Karen E. Jones, Rory M. McCarthy and wife Olivia, Donna M. Whittaker and husband Stephen, Cheryl Lopez and husband Robert, and proceeded in death by her son Darryl J. McCarthy and Christi M. McCarthy. She leaves behind grandchildren Stephen E. Jones, Stephanie J. Jones-Ullmann, Brandon L. Jones, Justin M. McCarthy, Nicholas J. McCarthy, Ashley Whittaker, Kyle Whittaker, Alex F. Lopez, Isaac A. Cruz, Danielle C. White, and 6 great grandchildren: Alex Jones, Elijah Ullmann, Wyatt Jones, Julie K. Cruz, Audrey A. Morales, and Devon A. Cruz.
Dorothy worked at JC Penny in Merced CA for 20 plus years where she met many friends along the way. She was a friend to many and "Grammy" to the lucky few and some were blessed to call her MOM. We all love you and will miss you till we meet again.
A viewing will be held from 4-7pm Wed. Oct. 23rd and service will be at 11am Thurs. Oct. 24th at Wilson Family Funeral Chapel in Atwater, CA. Burial to follow at Winton Cemetery.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on Oct. 20, 2019