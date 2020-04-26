Dorothy Lee Murphy
OCT 6, 1938 - APR 16, 2020
Dorothy Lee Murphy, age 81, of Atwater, California passed away on Thursday April 16, 2020. Dorothy was born October 6, 1938 to Leroy Wise and Florence Whitaker in Garland, Arkansas. Dorothy was a resident of Atwater, California for 45 years.
Dorothy had many hobbies that she enjoyed which included decorating her home, playing bingo and making ceramics. But the one thing she loved the most was cooking. Dorothy was the President of NCO Wives Club at Castle AFB, Atwater, California. She was also affiliated with 2nd Baptist Church, Las Vegas, Nevada, Mt. Olive Baptist Church, Atwater, California, Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, Austin, Texas, Ramstein AFB Chapel, Ramstein, Germany, Castle AFB Chapel, Atwater, California, Antioch Baptist Church, Merced, California and New Faith Tabernacle, Merced, California.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband Thurman J. Murphy Sr.; her son Thurman J. Murphy Jr.; her father Leroy Wise; mother Florence L. Whitaker and stepfather Percy Charles Whitaker.
She is survived by her children, Yollanda F. (Rodney) Griddine of Altus, Oklahoma, Brenda Scott of Oakley, California, Diana R. (Roosevelt) Hanna of San Antonio, Texas, Timothy L.C. (Nephertiti) Murphy of Fairfield, California, Danielle Garcia and Sidney Murphy both of Merced, California. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren.
Due to COVID 19 Merced County regulations there will be a drive thru visual procession with Facebook live streaming on Thursday, April 30, 2020 from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home located at 1490 B Street, Merced, California. A private burial will be held at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, California.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.stratfordevansfunerals.com for the Murphy family.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 26, 2020