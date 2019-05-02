Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Service 11:00 AM Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jane Scarborough

December 2, 1920 - April 26, 2019

Dorothy Jane Scarborough was born December 2, 1920 and went to be with the Lord on April 26, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, W.F. "Red" Scarborough and her two sisters, Jeanne Johnson and Leslie Aregger. She is survived by her sons and their spouses, William & Peri Scarborough of Georgetown, Texas and David & Joy Scarborough of Oakdale, California. She also is survived by six grandchildren; Eric Scarborough, Brett Scarborough, Maddie Hagobian Bloom, Max Hagobian, Hallie Hagobian and Dylan Johnson.

She attended schools in both Southern & Northern California and graduated with her A.A. degree from Pasadena City College. She went to work for the Broadway Department Stores in Los Angeles and was an interior/window display decorator. She met Red and they married in 1941. They moved to Merced in 1948 and went into business purchasing the International Harvester and Tractor Dealership in partnership with Red's Brother Bill. Besides dutifully raising her two sons, Dorothy served as a volunteer at Mercy Hospital for almost twenty-six years, was a member of the Merced Garden Club for thirty-two years, and was a member of Merced Golf & Country Club serving for a time as Captain of the women's division. She is a member of the Central Presbyterian Church since 1969 and served as a deacon and chairman of the Memorial Committee. She joyfully sang in the choir for many of those years.

Services are set on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced, California 95341 with Interment to follow at Evergreen Memorial Park, 1480 B Street, Merced, California 95341. A reception will be held after the services at Stratford Evans Reception Hall. The family would like to thank Oakmont of Fresno and Hinds Hospice for the love and care that they provided to her in her last years. Donations can be made in her memory to the .

www.cvobituaries.com





