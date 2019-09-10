Dorsmae Hinze Hansen
December 13, 1930 - September 6, 2019
Dorsmae Hinze Hansen passed peacefully in her sleep on September 6, 2019, in her home in Chowchilla, California. She was born December 13, 1930, in Provo, Utah, To William August and Dora Isabel (Brimhall) Hinze. After graduating from Elko County (NV) High School, she attended beauty school in Reno, Nevada. Upon returning to Elko, she met Alfred William "Fred" Hansen. The two were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 25, 1952, and have been completely devoted to each other for 67 years.
Dorsmae is preceded in death by her parents and by siblings Phillip, Delma Trotter, June Cutler, and David. She is survived by her loving husband; sister Roberta (Eldon) Stoker of Beaver, Utah; children Alfred Lee "Fred" (formerly married to Nancy) of Fresno; Lori Jean (Richard) Burman of Chowchilla; James Darrel "Jamie" (Susan) of Madera; Royce William (Kimberly) of Clovis; and Von Nelsen (Amy) of Orem, Utah; and by 27 grandchildren and 49 great-grandchildren.
Dorsmae was a life-long member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She spent her life in service to her God and her fellow beings, instilling in her children a desire to do the same. She served in the Church as president of the Relief Society, Primary, and Young Women organizations, and as a Seminary and Sunday School teacher. She served in the community as a Cub Scout den mother. She will be remembered by all who knew her as a humble disciple of Jesus Christ. Dorsmae worked much of her life as a cosmetologist, and owned and operated Beauty Haven in Chowchilla for 15 years.
In high school, Dorsmae enjoyed singing and playing several sports and instruments. Her love of singing, especially hymns and Primary songs, continued for the rest of her life. She had a beautiful alto voice.
Published in Merced Sun Star from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019