Dorthea B. Eldredge

October 14, 1923 - January 12, 2020

Dorthea B. Eldredge, 96, passed away on January 12, 2020, in her home with family by her side.

Dorthea was born October 14, 1923 in Mountain View, Missouri to Ernest and Sarah (Briggs) Butts.

Dorthea came to California with her family in 1934. She attended Clovis and Reedley High Schools. When war was declared in December 1941, she interrupted her college education to work as a civilian at McClellan Field in Sacramento County. She later worked at Lockheed Aircraft in Fresno, as a Detail Assembler and Inspector on P-38 aircraft.

October 1944, Dorthea enlisted as a WAVE in the US Navy, where she served until June 1946, attaining the rank of Storekeeper First Class.

Dorthea married Jack C. Day in 1946. They had two daughters. They divorced in 1952. After years as a single mother, she married Hiram J. Eldredge on January 12, 1962, and gained two sons.

Dorthea worked as a bookkeeper at Salter's Market in Merced and Atwater in the 1950s. She then worked for American Legion Post 83 as secretary / bookkeeper, later as Adjutant, until her retirement in 2003.

Dorthea served as Commander of American Legion Post 83, and Commander of District 12, American Legion. She was a Life Member of the American Legion, with 62 years of commitment. She was a Life Member of the American Legion Auxiliary for 56 years. She was Past President and Honorary Life Member of the Past Commanders Club. She was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary, Honor Society of American Legionnaires, and La Femmes. She supported many veterans' organizations with her time and donations.

Dorthea supported the community as a member of Neighbors of Woodcraft, Community Clothes Closet, Parent Teachers Association, and Daughters of the American Revolution. She was an honoree of Merced County Old Timers Association, and had participated in an Honor Flight for Veterans to Washington, DC. She had served as a senior leader for Sons of the American Legion and for Cub Scouts of America.

Dorthea loved to travel. She and daughter Judy had completed a 6,500 mile trip last summer to 18 states, 28 days, 29 family members, and visited many points of interest in the USA. She was an avid quilter, she sewed and embroidered. She enjoyed spending time with her large and loving family.

Dorthea was preceded in death by husband Hiram J. Eldredge, son Richard Eldredge, a sister and two brothers.

Dorthea is survived by daughters Roberta Day (George) Idzorek of Los Alamos, NM and Judy Silva of Atwater, and son Hal J. Eldredge of Merced; grandchildren Eric (Ana) Wade, Alex (Jennifer) Wade, Missy (Chuck) Lee, Tiffanie Brown, Sara (Justin) Bruno, Jackie (Geoff) White, Greg (Brenda) Brown, and Matt (Megan) Wade; great-grandchildren Rick, Dakota, Beth, Emily, Gibson, Margo, Noelle, Parker, Brannan, Christopher, Jennifer, Dalton, Justin, Anthony, Mackenzie, Chandler, Cheyenne, Cody, Cierra, and Keegan; great-great-grandchildren Christopher, Samuel and Paisley; nieces, nephews and many others who called her Grandma.

Viewing will be at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, 1490 B Street, Merced at 4 to 8pm on Friday, January 17. Services with military honors will be held at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home on Saturday, January 18, 11am. Interment will be at Merced District Cemetery, 1300 B Street, Merced at 12 pm. Reception will be at 1pm at her home of 58 years, 1048 Kensington Drive, Merced.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bristol Hospice, and Dignity Health Mercy Hospital, and First Responders who cared for our mother. Flowers are welcome, or a donation to a veterans organization of your choice in her memory.

