Guest Book View Sign Service Information Wilson Family Funeral Home 1290 Winton Way Atwater , CA 95301 (209)-358-7700 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Baptist Church 1683 Fifth Street Atwater , CA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas

'Doug' A. Beebe

Mar 8, 1964 - Apr 30, 2019

Doug passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1964 to William and Lemona Beebe in Atwater, CA.

He graduated from Atwater High School in 1982. After graduation, he worked in construction for a few years and then as a truck driver for many years.

The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Rams were his favorite sports teams. He also liked NASCAR racing and enjoyed helping his nephew, Brian Folkner, with his race car at Merced Speedway. As anyone lucky enough to have one of his drawings knows he loved to draw and was an excellent artist. Doug also really liked to go camping and fishing with his buddies and any of their friends that could join them.

Doug leaves behind to mourn his loss his sisters Mona Faye Beebe Wass, Brother-in-Law Forrest Wass, Debbie Beebe Folkner, Brother-in-Law Dan Folkner, Brother Ron Beebe, Sister-in-Law Anita Beebe, 2 nephews, 2 nieces, 5 great-nephews, 3 great-nieces. His cousin and fishing buddy Ron Davis and long-time friend and fishing buddy Paul Cordova. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends whom he loved and cherished.

Memorial Services are planned for May 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1683 Fifth Street, Atwater, CA 95301 at 11:00 a.m. Private Burial to follow at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to: God's Pantry Food Bank c/o First Baptist Church or donor's favorite charity.

Rest in Peaceful Slumber Little Brother.

www.cvobituaries.com





Douglas'Doug' A. BeebeMar 8, 1964 - Apr 30, 2019Doug passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1964 to William and Lemona Beebe in Atwater, CA.He graduated from Atwater High School in 1982. After graduation, he worked in construction for a few years and then as a truck driver for many years.The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Rams were his favorite sports teams. He also liked NASCAR racing and enjoyed helping his nephew, Brian Folkner, with his race car at Merced Speedway. As anyone lucky enough to have one of his drawings knows he loved to draw and was an excellent artist. Doug also really liked to go camping and fishing with his buddies and any of their friends that could join them.Doug leaves behind to mourn his loss his sisters Mona Faye Beebe Wass, Brother-in-Law Forrest Wass, Debbie Beebe Folkner, Brother-in-Law Dan Folkner, Brother Ron Beebe, Sister-in-Law Anita Beebe, 2 nephews, 2 nieces, 5 great-nephews, 3 great-nieces. His cousin and fishing buddy Ron Davis and long-time friend and fishing buddy Paul Cordova. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends whom he loved and cherished.Memorial Services are planned for May 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1683 Fifth Street, Atwater, CA 95301 at 11:00 a.m. Private Burial to follow at a later date.In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to: God's Pantry Food Bank c/o First Baptist Church or donor's favorite charity.Rest in Peaceful Slumber Little Brother. Published in Merced Sun Star on May 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close