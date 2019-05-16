Douglas
'Doug' A. Beebe
Mar 8, 1964 - Apr 30, 2019
Doug passed away unexpectedly on April 30, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1964 to William and Lemona Beebe in Atwater, CA.
He graduated from Atwater High School in 1982. After graduation, he worked in construction for a few years and then as a truck driver for many years.
The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Rams were his favorite sports teams. He also liked NASCAR racing and enjoyed helping his nephew, Brian Folkner, with his race car at Merced Speedway. As anyone lucky enough to have one of his drawings knows he loved to draw and was an excellent artist. Doug also really liked to go camping and fishing with his buddies and any of their friends that could join them.
Doug leaves behind to mourn his loss his sisters Mona Faye Beebe Wass, Brother-in-Law Forrest Wass, Debbie Beebe Folkner, Brother-in-Law Dan Folkner, Brother Ron Beebe, Sister-in-Law Anita Beebe, 2 nephews, 2 nieces, 5 great-nephews, 3 great-nieces. His cousin and fishing buddy Ron Davis and long-time friend and fishing buddy Paul Cordova. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends whom he loved and cherished.
Memorial Services are planned for May 18, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 1683 Fifth Street, Atwater, CA 95301 at 11:00 a.m. Private Burial to follow at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to: God's Pantry Food Bank c/o First Baptist Church or donor's favorite charity.
Rest in Peaceful Slumber Little Brother.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 16, 2019