Guest Book View Sign Service Information Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home 1490 B Street Merced , CA 95340 (209)-722-4191 Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Choquette

FEB 12, 1927 - May 21, 2019

Born in Campbell, Nebraska as the only child of Edgar and Helene (Gagnon) Choquette. Douglas was educated locally in the Campbell Elementary through Secondary School District. He then moved to Chicago to attend a trade school. He enlisted in the

Doug's first teaching position was at Stratton High School in Western Nebraska. Later that same year, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart Janice Brunke. Three years later he and Janice moved to Merced, California and a new teaching position at Planada Elementary School where he stayed for the next 38 years until retiring in 1991.

Douglas was a member of the OLM/St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Merced. He remained a member of the American Legion from 1946 to the present where he served as Chairman for the 8th Grade School Awards Program for 25 years. He was also a member of the Merced Golf & Country Club from 1956 until his passing. During his membership, he served on the Board for three years and as Secretary for 30 more years. During Doug's time at MG&CC, he had 17 holes-in-one. Mr. 12:06, his usual tee time, shot his last hole-in-one on March 30, 2013, on the 17th hole, at age 86.

Douglas is survived by his and Janice's seven children: Gary Choquette (Naomi) of Mililani, HI; Joel Choquette (Sherry) of Atwater, CA; Christi Choquette of Merced, CA; Jana Choquette-Ortega (Sal) of Santa Barbara, CA; Denee Choquette-Kosler (Don) of Folsom, CA; Julie Choquette-Coughran (David) of Grass Valley, CA; and Lisa Choquette (Scott) of San Jose, CA. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

The Service will be a private, family only event. In lieu of any flowers, Douglas asks that any donations PLEASE be given to the American Legion Post 83 of Merced and designate it for the 8th Grade School Award Fund which he Chaired for 25 years. Their address is American Legion, Post 83, 939 W. Main St., Merced, CA 95344-2083.

As a final epitaph to the life of Douglas Edgar Choquette, during his high school years, his parents gave him a black metal plaque with the following verse as a guide for living. It read: " I shall pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." He will be missed by family and friends.

www.cvobituaries.com





Douglas ChoquetteFEB 12, 1927 - May 21, 2019Born in Campbell, Nebraska as the only child of Edgar and Helene (Gagnon) Choquette. Douglas was educated locally in the Campbell Elementary through Secondary School District. He then moved to Chicago to attend a trade school. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard in January of 1945 where he served onboard troop ships carrying U.S. soldiers home, and then prisoners of war to various destinations during WW2 . After being honorably discharged in May 1946, he returned home to attend Hastings College for two years, then transferred to the University of Nebraska at Lincoln. He graduated in 1950 with a degree in Math Education and a minor in Physics.Doug's first teaching position was at Stratton High School in Western Nebraska. Later that same year, 1950, he married his high school sweetheart Janice Brunke. Three years later he and Janice moved to Merced, California and a new teaching position at Planada Elementary School where he stayed for the next 38 years until retiring in 1991.Douglas was a member of the OLM/St. Patrick's Catholic Church in Merced. He remained a member of the American Legion from 1946 to the present where he served as Chairman for the 8th Grade School Awards Program for 25 years. He was also a member of the Merced Golf & Country Club from 1956 until his passing. During his membership, he served on the Board for three years and as Secretary for 30 more years. During Doug's time at MG&CC, he had 17 holes-in-one. Mr. 12:06, his usual tee time, shot his last hole-in-one on March 30, 2013, on the 17th hole, at age 86.Douglas is survived by his and Janice's seven children: Gary Choquette (Naomi) of Mililani, HI; Joel Choquette (Sherry) of Atwater, CA; Christi Choquette of Merced, CA; Jana Choquette-Ortega (Sal) of Santa Barbara, CA; Denee Choquette-Kosler (Don) of Folsom, CA; Julie Choquette-Coughran (David) of Grass Valley, CA; and Lisa Choquette (Scott) of San Jose, CA. He also leaves behind 13 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.The Service will be a private, family only event. In lieu of any flowers, Douglas asks that any donations PLEASE be given to the American Legion Post 83 of Merced and designate it for the 8th Grade School Award Fund which he Chaired for 25 years. Their address is American Legion, Post 83, 939 W. Main St., Merced, CA 95344-2083.As a final epitaph to the life of Douglas Edgar Choquette, during his high school years, his parents gave him a black metal plaque with the following verse as a guide for living. It read: " I shall pass through this world but once. Any good therefore that I can do or any kindness that I can show to any human being, let me do it now. Let me not defer or neglect it, for I shall not pass this way again." He will be missed by family and friends. Published in Merced Sun Star on June 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Coast Guard World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close