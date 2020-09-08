1/1
Douglas Craft
1964 - 2020
Douglas (Doug) Alan Craft Sr.
September 8, 1964 – March 28, 2020
Doug was born on September 8, 1964, in Fullerton, California and passed away at home at the age of 55 in Le Grand, California on March 28, 2020.
Doug is survived by his children Tarah (Craft) Hernandez, husband Matthew; Doug Craft Jr. and wife Gennie; Laci Craft; Katelyn Craft; Kyle DeMartini and Kyrah Mcpherson and husband Matthew. Also his grandchildren Brennon, Gavin, Bryleigh, Tuff, Riata Jo, Chayse, Jett and Jazzlynn. Last but not least, Doug's canine companion Thor who was also like a child to him.
Also survived by his mother Virginia Kahl, Stepfather Russell Kahl; Siblings Beth McCormick and husband Deloy; Wayne Kahl and wife Kari; Cyndi Kahl; and Chris Kahl, along with his nephew Wyatt and nieces Bailey and Berlin.
Doug is preceded in death by his father Robert Wayne Craft.
As a young man, Doug worked in the family bee business. He was driving the bee trucks long before he had a valid driver's license.
Doug was a long time truck driver and enjoyed working on heavy machinery. Doug also enjoyed working with his hands building an array of items along with working on cars. He was a jack-of-all-trades.
A private interment will be at Plainsburg Cementary.
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star on Sep. 8, 2020.
