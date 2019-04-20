Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Douglas Henry Mitchell

Sep 9, 1981 - Mar 29, 2019

Douglas Henry Mitchell born September 9, 1981 in Merced, CA, took his final ride on March 29, 2019 at the young age of 37. Doug leaves behind 4 sons, Alex 19, Ryan 18, Damian 16, and Henry 12, all from Atwater; his wife of 20 years Bessie Faye Mitchell of Atwater; loving mother Terri Louise Mitchell of Atwater; his four brothers, Bruce Fields Jr., Richard Key Jr., Marc Key and Daniel Kimbro; his four sisters, Angela Counts, Salene Key, Misty Bautista and Kristina Key of Merced; mother in-law, Ellen Cole, brother in-law Eugene Cole, sister in-law, Nena Davis of Merced; his grandparents, Robert and Judy Daniels of Kansas; his aunts, Tricia (Mike) and Tammy (Daniel) of Kansas, Brenda (Ray) Christensen of Merced; along with numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.

Doug loved camping, fishing, hunting and BBQing with his friends and family. He loved taking his boys for target practice and riding his Harley.

He is preceded in death by his father Paul D. Mitchell Jr.; niece Alana Marie Fields; grandparents Betty J. Cook, Charlie and Leanna Rose Billings and Paul D. Mitchell Sr. and 2 uncles, Ricky and Rod Daniels of Kansas.

Doug will have a Graveside Service in Catheys Valley Cemetery in Catheys Valley, CA on Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.. A Celebration of Life will follow at the Rock Club House at Henderson Park in Snelling, CA.

Doug will be truly missed but never forgotten.

