Duane Edward Waterman (Eddie)LACEY AMANDA DURBINJUNE 16, 1961 – SEPT. 17, 2020DECEMBER 22, 1986 – SEPT. 14, 2020Duane Edward Waterman (Eddie) passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, September 17, 2020 following the unexpected death of his daughter Lacey Amanda Durbin Monday, September 14, 2020.Eddied was born June 16, 1961. He attended and graduated from Merced High School and went on to marry his high school sweetheart Lori Rogers. Eddie openly admitted that he had the perfect wife and how lucky he was that it worked out as he couldn't have done any better. Eddie passed just three days prior to their 40th wedding anniversary. For the last 34 years he has lived in the same country home in Atwater while building his life with Lori and their two children, Shane and Lacey. That country home was the perfect setting for his Cowboy life. Eddie loved to ride, rope, care for his cattle, horses and anything else that needed tending. Not only did he have a passion for ranching, he was good at it, he never rode by a sick cow or a broken fence wire. The cowboy life crossed into his family life on a daily basis. He taught Shane and Lacey everything they needed to know including how to brand everything from a styrofoam icebox to Lori's brand new wood mantel just installed. Eddie knew Lori and Shane wouldn't bat an eye at his Cowboy ways; however, he wasn't so fortunate with Lacey. Lacey was born in Merced, California on December 22, 1986, and from the moment she was born she had Eddie wrapped around her little finger. Lacey, such a feminine name that didn't always match her fierypersonality. Lacey was strong like her daddy and never hesitated to go toe to toe if the situation required it. Lacey was always a daddy's girl and that didn't change as she grew up, graduated high school and then graduated again from Stanislaus State with a degree in education. Lacey later married and became a second mother to Tyson Durbin while working as a teacher. Within a short time, she gave birth to Aubrey and Bentley. She enjoyed their family travels and living in Louisiana, South Carolina and especially Georgia. As much as Lacey loved their change in states when circumstances changed, and she needed additional support she knew that Atwater was where her heart belonged. In this time frame Lacey presented Eddie with new life challenges once again, grandkids! Aubrey and Bentley quickly joined forces with Eddie in the education of the Cowboy way. Eddie was a strong man, a good cowboy and father but grandkids gave him a whole new meaning and he excelled in this new role. Lacey was a proud and protective mommy but would light up when she talked about the adventures the kids had with their Papa. Eddie and Lacey had a great deal in common but first and foremost was the undying love they had for their families.Eddie is survived by: wife, Lori; son, Shane Waterman; parents, Hank and Bonnie Penner; in- laws, Larry and Sandy Rogers; brother, Darrald (Gina) Waterman; grandchildren, Tyson, Aubrey and Bentley; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins with too many friends to count.Lacey is survived by: children, Tyson, Aubrey and Bentley as well as their father Bryan Durbin; her mother, Lori Waterman; brother, Shane Waterman; grandparents, Larry and Sandy Rogers, Hank and Bonnie Penner; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.Viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PMWilsons Family Funeral Chapel1290 N. Winton WayAtwater, CA 95301Services to follow at 1:00 PMChowchilla Cemetery 23359 Road 14 ½ Chowchilla CA, 93610