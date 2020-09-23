1/1
Duane Edward Waterman and LACEY AMANDA DURBIN
1986 - 2020
{ "" }
Duane Edward Waterman (Eddie)
LACEY AMANDA DURBIN
JUNE 16, 1961 – SEPT. 17, 2020
DECEMBER 22, 1986 – SEPT. 14, 2020
Duane Edward Waterman (Eddie) passed away unexpectedly at his home Thursday, September 17, 2020 following the unexpected death of his daughter Lacey Amanda Durbin Monday, September 14, 2020.
Eddied was born June 16, 1961. He attended and graduated from Merced High School and went on to marry his high school sweetheart Lori Rogers. Eddie openly admitted that he had the perfect wife and how lucky he was that it worked out as he couldn't have done any better. Eddie passed just three days prior to their 40th wedding anniversary. For the last 34 years he has lived in the same country home in Atwater while building his life with Lori and their two children, Shane and Lacey. That country home was the perfect setting for his Cowboy life. Eddie loved to ride, rope, care for his cattle, horses and anything else that needed tending. Not only did he have a passion for ranching, he was good at it, he never rode by a sick cow or a broken fence wire. The cowboy life crossed into his family life on a daily basis. He taught Shane and Lacey everything they needed to know including how to brand everything from a styrofoam icebox to Lori's brand new wood mantel just installed. Eddie knew Lori and Shane wouldn't bat an eye at his Cowboy ways; however, he wasn't so fortunate with Lacey. Lacey was born in Merced, California on December 22, 1986, and from the moment she was born she had Eddie wrapped around her little finger. Lacey, such a feminine name that didn't always match her fiery
personality. Lacey was strong like her daddy and never hesitated to go toe to toe if the situation required it. Lacey was always a daddy's girl and that didn't change as she grew up, graduated high school and then graduated again from Stanislaus State with a degree in education. Lacey later married and became a second mother to Tyson Durbin while working as a teacher. Within a short time, she gave birth to Aubrey and Bentley. She enjoyed their family travels and living in Louisiana, South Carolina and especially Georgia. As much as Lacey loved their change in states when circumstances changed, and she needed additional support she knew that Atwater was where her heart belonged. In this time frame Lacey presented Eddie with new life challenges once again, grandkids! Aubrey and Bentley quickly joined forces with Eddie in the education of the Cowboy way. Eddie was a strong man, a good cowboy and father but grandkids gave him a whole new meaning and he excelled in this new role. Lacey was a proud and protective mommy but would light up when she talked about the adventures the kids had with their Papa. Eddie and Lacey had a great deal in common but first and foremost was the undying love they had for their families.
Eddie is survived by: wife, Lori; son, Shane Waterman; parents, Hank and Bonnie Penner; in- laws, Larry and Sandy Rogers; brother, Darrald (Gina) Waterman; grandchildren, Tyson, Aubrey and Bentley; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins with too many friends to count.
Lacey is survived by: children, Tyson, Aubrey and Bentley as well as their father Bryan Durbin; her mother, Lori Waterman; brother, Shane Waterman; grandparents, Larry and Sandy Rogers, Hank and Bonnie Penner; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and countless friends.
Viewing will be held from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM
Wilsons Family Funeral Chapel
1290 N. Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
Services to follow at 1:00 PM
Chowchilla Cemetery 23359 Road 14 ½ Chowchilla CA, 93610
www.cvobituaries.com


Published in Merced Sun Star & Atwater Signal from Sep. 23 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wilson Family Funeral Home
1290 Winton Way
Atwater, CA 95301
(209) 358-7700
Memories & Condolences

September 22, 2020
Daniel Dastrup
September 22, 2020
Jone Huffman
September 22, 2020
Sending prayers to your family in this difficult time with the loss of your two loved ones.waterman was an amazing and kind person glad I got the chance to know him
Shay
Friend
September 22, 2020
We are so very sorry for the families losses. Please know we are thinking of you all at this sad time. Prayers and hugs sent from Wisconsin.
Alison (Bunny) & Dennis Woolverton
Alison Woolverton
Family
September 22, 2020
Eddie was a great young man. Always went out of his way to help others a good friend and he and Lacy will be greatly missed by all.
kathy silva
Friend
September 21, 2020
So sorry for you loss Lori. Sending love to you and your family.
Desiree Hernandez
Friend
September 21, 2020
Hold your little girl tight and fly high ol' friend and say hello to Jimmy for me .
kathie hicks
Friend
