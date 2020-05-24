Duncan JamesOct. 4, 1928 - May 11, 2020Duncan was born on October 4, 1928 in Castle, Oklahoma to Weldon and Frances Johnson James. His parents moved to California in the early 1930s, and Duncan attended grade school in the Merced and Vallejo areas. Duncan joined the Army in 1946 and served in World War II as a Corporal 15. He also served in The Korean War as a Staff Sergeant, and he was honorably discharged. After his stint in the military, he worked as a domestic engineer at Merced General Hospital on 13th Street in Merced, CA, retiring after 25 years.Duncan had a passion for fishing and cooking, especially his favorite dish Gumbo—which he made at least once a month. Earlier in his life, he and his longtime, devoted girlfriend—Lucille Chandler—loved to fish together and would compete to see who would catch the biggest fish. Duncan's favorite fishing spot was Bowles Farming Co. in Los Banos, where he fished on and off for over 50 years. His most recent fishing buddy, Eddie Mathis Jr, would pick up "Mr. James, (as Eddie respectfully referred to Duncan) from his retirement home and drive him to Bowles for fishing expeditions, which Duncan truly loved.Another thing he loved was Merceds Annual All Mens Picnic held each year at Rahilly Park on the 1st Saturday of October. There, you could always spot Duncan, sharply dressed in his Godfather hat. He really enjoyed the bonding experience and long-term connections he made at the annual gathering. Duncan will always be remembered for being a gentle giant, a cool dude indeed. Some called him Ol' Blue Eyes while others affectionately called him "Uncle D" or "Uncle B". He had a kind, compassionate spirit and a calm vibe about him. And in his younger years, he certainly enjoyed his old time favorite drink: Hennessy.Duncan was preceded in death by his beloved son, Weldon Duncan Hardge James 1999; his brother, Joe James Sr. 1979 (Geraldine 2014); his niece, JoAnn James 2010; and his mother, Frances 1987 and father, Weldon 1934.He is survived by his niece Joyce James Ivy (Keith); nephews Joe James Jr. and Kenneth James (Marie 2017); his long lost son, Darrell Jackson; his lifelong girlfriend, Lucille "Lucy" Chandler, his best friend, James Brown (Jackie) of Vallejo, CA; plus numerous great nieces, great nephews, cousins and a host of relatives.The family would like to thank The Hampshire Retirement Community of Merced, Dr. Thanh D. Nguyen, Peggy Stepro and staff at DaVita Merced Dialysis, the social workers and staff at Mercy Hospital as well as Dino Correa, Administrator and Nurse Priscilla at Hy-Lond Healthcare. A special thanks to Michelle Boone at Merced Monuments, the Bristol Hospice staff and Evergreen Funeral Home and Memorial Park in Merced.Due to California's current social distancing measures, a small, private funeral and burial service was held at Evergreen Funeral Home. However, a Memorial to Honor Duncan James Life will be live streamed via Zoom on Friday, May 29, 2020 at 11:00am PST. Please email duncanjames0511@gmail.com for the Zoom Meeting ID & Link BEFORE May 28.Please feel free to join us in celebrating Duncan's life on the allotted day and time. Also, feel free to partake in a snack and a favorite beverage during this Zoom Memorial.