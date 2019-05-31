Dwight (Bill) Fleener
Jun 15, 1931 - May 23, 2019
Dwight (Bill) Fleener, 87, of Los Banos, passed away on May 23, 2019 of a heart attack. He was born on June 15, 1931 in Newburg, Iowa. He grew up in Newburg, Iowa with his parents, Harry and Elsie, five brothers and one sister. He joined the Marine Corp in 1951 and was sent to Korea on the USS Toledo "The Galloping Ghost of the Korean Coast". He rescued 19 downed pilots and earned two bronze stars. He came home and married his sweetheart, Charlene Prusha. They raised three daughters, Shelley, Connie and Patty in Nevada and Iowa. In 1968, they relocated to San Jose, CA where they lived for 30 years until retiring in Los Banos, CA in 1998. He was a member of the VFW and American Legion.
Dwight was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Elsie Fleener; brothers: Delmar, Merrill, Gene, Byron and Loren Fleener and sister. Norma Rice.
He is survived by his wife Charlene Fleener; children and spouses: Shelley (Art) Taylor, Connie (Ric) Lopes and Patty (Norberto) Rodriguez, six grandchildren, six great grandchildren. Services are under the direction of Whitehurst Funeral Chapel-Los Banos.
Donations may be made to Semper Fi Fund at semperfifund.org
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 31, 2019