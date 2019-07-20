Dr. Earl McMilin
Feb 26, 1932 – Jul 14, 2019
Earl McMilin was born in Oklahoma to Henry and Delifia McMilin.
At the age of 15 he accepted Christ as his personal Savior and within a week his dad, mom and 3 brothers also accepted Christ.
God had given Earl a beautiful tenor voice. He recorded over six albums over his 65 years of ministry. He traveled across the United States as a singing/preaching evangelist as well as pastoring numerous churches during his ministry. In 1972 God laid it upon his heart to start a church here in Merced. So along with 14 other people, Christian Life Center was birth.
Earl is pre-deceased by his dad (Henry), mom (Delifia), brother (Paul), daughter (Kathy Rimmer), and son-in-law Pastor Eug Breinig.
He leaves behind his wife Schatzi, daughters Gwen Breinig, Debby Stephens (Mike) and Jei Yu (Yang). He also has nine grandchildren and sixteen great grandchildren.
As per his request there will not be a memorial service, but there will be a graveside service Monday, July 22 at 12 PM at the Merced District Cemetery, 1300 B St., Merced.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star on July 20, 2019