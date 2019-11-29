Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Wong. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Kerry Wong

November 13, 1918 - October 14, 2019

Earl Kerry Wong of Walnut Creek, California, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 14th, 2019 at the age of 100.

Earl was born on November 13th, 1918 in Kwangtung, China and immigrated to the United States when he was 8 years old. He graduated from Fresno High School and went on to attend UC Berkeley and Idaho State College School of Pharmacy. Earl married his wife of 68 years, Jean Moser Wong, on July 23rd 1951. They had four children and owned Dos Palos Rexall Drug in Dos Palos, CA.

Earl's strong passion for family and education left an indelible influence on his children and grandchildren. He was supportive and involved in his daughters' endeavors throughout their lives.

In his lifetime, Earl exemplified thoughtfulness and generosity and was dedicated to many community service projects.

Earl was preceded in death by his son, Bryant Kerry Wong, sister Tuey Ng, and brothers, Gene and Larry Wong. He is survived by his loving wife, Jean; his three daughters, Kimberly Williams (Dave), Allison Hanson (Tom), Michelle Neves (Paul); grandchildren, Amber Hammer (Nick), Emily Williams, Christopher and Matthew Hanson, and great-granddaughter, Quinn Hammer.

Earl will be remembered for his deep devotion to his family, generosity and service to others, and his passion for delicious food. He was deeply loved and will be terribly missed.

A private family service and interment was held on October 17, 2019 at Mountain View Cemetery in Fresno, California.

