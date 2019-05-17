Earstee Lee
September 30,1955 - May 12,2019
Earstee Lee, (Better known Pumpkin) 63 Born September 30th 1955 passed May 12, 2019. Born and raised in Merced, California. The son of Algie Lee.
Earstee was a graduate of Merced High School Class of 1974 and attending Merced JC 1974-1976. Truck driving and working for Steward Radiators before retiring from the Department of Corrections for the State of California(CDC) for 23 years.
He is proceeded in death by his mother Algie Lee and his brother James Lee (Better known as Baby Brother) surving in life by his wife Cheryl Lee, his son Earstee A. Lee and stepson Walter Wade Worthy. His siblings in life: Arthur Charles Lee, Alice Lee, Bobby Brown, Annette Lee, Tommy Winsor, Linda Mathews,his uncle Earstee Estell, Brother in law Hector Anderson Michael Mathews, Sisters in law JoAnn Lee, Lois Lee and Laurie Winsor. A host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends.
He is with God Now.
Published in Merced Sun Star from May 17 to May 20, 2019