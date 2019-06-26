Eddie "Mushy" Turner
February 7, 1967 - June 15, 2019
Eddie Turner known to family and friends as "Mushy" passed peacefully surrounded by family June 15, 2019.
Born February 7, 1967 in Merced, CA to Jeanette McBride and Eddie Turner. Raised in Merced he loved fishing, dancing, and spending time with his sisters and brother as a boy. He met and married his wife of 30 years Suzi and they raised a family in Monterey County. Mushy was a diehard Forty Niners and Lakers fan. His children and grandchildren meant the world to him. All who met and knew Mushy will tell you his smile and friendly attitude was the most noticeable thing about him and he truly was the nicest person you would have ever met.
He is survived by his wife Suzanne, daughters Vanessa (Antonio), Jasmine, Taeler (Alex), son Dakota, his six grandchildren Jadah, Jordyn, Jules, Jason, Jeremiah, and Benjamin. He is also survived by his mother Jeanette Sims, Sisters Vivian Nelson, LaTonya (Reginald) Shadric, Jeanette Shadric, and Brothers Larry Sims and Dewayne Turner, 9 nieces, 8 nephews and many great nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 am on Thursday, June 27, 2019 at Merced First Assembly of God 1350 Yosemite Pkwy, Merced, CA 95341. Niner and Lakers attire encouraged.
Published in Merced Sun Star on June 26, 2019