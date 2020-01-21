Edmund Lee Killeen
Feb. 25, 1932 - Jan. 12, 2020
Edmund Lee Killeen, 87, passed away peacefully Jan. 12 in Pleasanton. He was an All-American success story — a war veteran, a baseball coach and successful entrepreneur. He started an electric motor business in his garage that became one of the best in the country.
He was born in San Jose but spent his early years in Livingston. Like many born during the Great Depression, he came from humble beginnings but developed an outstanding work ethic that would be with him throughout his life.
Lee worked as a farmer and rancher as a teenager. After graduating from Livingston High School in 1950, he joined the Navy during the Korean War and was stationed in Pearl Harbor. He was a baseball coach for years and could fix almost anything.
That led to one of his greatest achievements: He started Electric Motor Service in his garage. He started out fixing small electric motors in 1983 and soon opened a thriving motor shop that also sold to companies across the country. It was a true family company, employing many of his children and grandchildren and was the No. 1 motor shop of its kind in the country.
He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling, everywhere from Tahiti and Bora Bora to China and Ireland. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Dona Lee Killeen.
He is survived by his four children: Carolyn (Chris) Valdez of Lebanon, Ore., Kimberly Ann Killeen of Pleasanton, Calif., Lee Ann (Dan) Crall of Livermore, Calif., and Greg Killeen of Kapaʻa, Hi; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He's also survived by his brother Don of Turlock.
A visitation will be held Jan. 23 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. at Chapel of the Chimes funeral home, 32992 Mission Blvd. in Hayward. His funeral will be Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. at Chapel of the Chimes, followed by a burial later that day at the Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Ave. in Winton.
Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 21, 2020