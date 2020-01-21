Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund Lee Killeen. View Sign Service Information Chapel of the Chimes 32992 Mission Blvd. Hayward , CA 94544 (510)-471-3363 Visitation 4:30 PM - 9:30 PM Chapel of the Chimes 32992 Mission Blvd. Hayward , CA 94544 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Chapel of the Chimes 32992 Mission Blvd. Hayward , CA 94544 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Edmund Lee Killeen

Feb. 25, 1932 - Jan. 12, 2020

Edmund Lee Killeen, 87, passed away peacefully Jan. 12 in Pleasanton. He was an All-American success story — a war veteran, a baseball coach and successful entrepreneur. He started an electric motor business in his garage that became one of the best in the country.

He was born in San Jose but spent his early years in Livingston. Like many born during the Great Depression, he came from humble beginnings but developed an outstanding work ethic that would be with him throughout his life.

Lee worked as a farmer and rancher as a teenager. After graduating from Livingston High School in 1950, he joined the Navy during the

That led to one of his greatest achievements: He started Electric Motor Service in his garage. He started out fixing small electric motors in 1983 and soon opened a thriving motor shop that also sold to companies across the country. It was a true family company, employing many of his children and grandchildren and was the No. 1 motor shop of its kind in the country.

He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling, everywhere from Tahiti and Bora Bora to China and Ireland. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Dona Lee Killeen.

He is survived by his four children: Carolyn (Chris) Valdez of Lebanon, Ore., Kimberly Ann Killeen of Pleasanton, Calif., Lee Ann (Dan) Crall of Livermore, Calif., and Greg Killeen of Kapaʻa, Hi; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He's also survived by his brother Don of Turlock.

A visitation will be held Jan. 23 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. at Chapel of the Chimes funeral home, 32992 Mission Blvd. in Hayward. His funeral will be Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. at Chapel of the Chimes, followed by a burial later that day at the Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Ave. in Winton.

www.cvobituaries.com



Edmund Lee KilleenFeb. 25, 1932 - Jan. 12, 2020Edmund Lee Killeen, 87, passed away peacefully Jan. 12 in Pleasanton. He was an All-American success story — a war veteran, a baseball coach and successful entrepreneur. He started an electric motor business in his garage that became one of the best in the country.He was born in San Jose but spent his early years in Livingston. Like many born during the Great Depression, he came from humble beginnings but developed an outstanding work ethic that would be with him throughout his life.Lee worked as a farmer and rancher as a teenager. After graduating from Livingston High School in 1950, he joined the Navy during the Korean War and was stationed in Pearl Harbor. He was a baseball coach for years and could fix almost anything.That led to one of his greatest achievements: He started Electric Motor Service in his garage. He started out fixing small electric motors in 1983 and soon opened a thriving motor shop that also sold to companies across the country. It was a true family company, employing many of his children and grandchildren and was the No. 1 motor shop of its kind in the country.He was an avid golfer and enjoyed traveling, everywhere from Tahiti and Bora Bora to China and Ireland. He was preceded in death by his wife of 46 years Dona Lee Killeen.He is survived by his four children: Carolyn (Chris) Valdez of Lebanon, Ore., Kimberly Ann Killeen of Pleasanton, Calif., Lee Ann (Dan) Crall of Livermore, Calif., and Greg Killeen of Kapaʻa, Hi; as well as nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. He's also survived by his brother Don of Turlock.A visitation will be held Jan. 23 from 4:30-9:30 p.m. at Chapel of the Chimes funeral home, 32992 Mission Blvd. in Hayward. His funeral will be Jan. 25 at 9 a.m. at Chapel of the Chimes, followed by a burial later that day at the Winton Cemetery, 7651 Almond Ave. in Winton. Published in Merced Sun Star on Jan. 21, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Korean War Return to Today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close