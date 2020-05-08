Edna McAlisterMay 9, 1935 - April 25, 2020Edna McAlister of Atwater California passed away suddenly on Saturday April 25 in Merced California. Edna was born on May 9, 1935 in Merced to C.A. and Hilda Fernandes of Winton. Edna was a graduate of Livingston High School class of 1953. Edna married her husband John Forrest McAlister from Redondo Beach Ca in 1958 and married almost 50 years before his passing in 2016.Edna Is survived by her son Shawn McAlister of Folsom California daughter Debbie McAlister Carpenter of Hemet, and 4 grand children Zachary McAlister Of Torrance And Ayla and Naomi Carpenter of San Diego and Wyatt McAlister of Folsom Edna also has 3 great grandchildren Kacey, Lucus and Levi McAlister of Torrance Edna is survived by her only sister Barbara Lancaster. And many nieces nephews and cousins. She is greatly missed.Memorial Services to be held at a later date due to Covid19