Edna McAlister
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edna McAlister
May 9, 1935 - April 25, 2020
Edna McAlister of Atwater California passed away suddenly on Saturday April 25 in Merced California. Edna was born on May 9, 1935 in Merced to C.A. and Hilda Fernandes of Winton. Edna was a graduate of Livingston High School class of 1953. Edna married her husband John Forrest McAlister from Redondo Beach Ca in 1958 and married almost 50 years before his passing in 2016.
Edna Is survived by her son Shawn McAlister of Folsom California daughter Debbie McAlister Carpenter of Hemet, and 4 grand children Zachary McAlister Of Torrance And Ayla and Naomi Carpenter of San Diego and Wyatt McAlister of Folsom Edna also has 3 great grandchildren Kacey, Lucus and Levi McAlister of Torrance Edna is survived by her only sister Barbara Lancaster. And many nieces nephews and cousins. She is greatly missed.
Memorial Services to be held at a later date due to Covid19
www.cvobituaries.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Merced Sun Star on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 5, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
May 5, 2020
I'am so sorry for your loss, may God's peace help you through this most difficult time. 1Cor1:3,4
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved