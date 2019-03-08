Edward "Eddie" Anthony DeMartini Jr.
Sep 24, 1957 - Mar 1, 2019
On Friday, March 1, 2019, Eddie DeMartini, loving father, Son, Brother and Uncle peacefully passed away at his home at the age of 61.
Eddie was born in San Jose, Ca. He attended Atwater High School where he was active in sports, drama and acting, class activities-already becoming the entertainer. He loved his teammates and classmates. Eddie graduated from AHS in 1976.
Eddie worked at Savemart for 39 years. He loved his fellow employees and his customers. He owned and operated a Catering and Bartending Service for over 30 years – always ready for any social event! He was a past-president and active member of the Merced Italo American Lodge. He had a special bond with all of his Lodge brothers. He never knew a stranger; he had so many friends from young to old. Eddie was a lover of life and always made you feel special and that you mattered to him. Always letting you know how important you are.
Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Edward DeMartini Sr. and his brother Michael Brown of San Jose. He is survived by son Kyle (who made his life complete); his parents Sharon and Tony Amarant; his sisters Michelle (Ben) of Livingston, Lanee (Chuck) of Atwater and Denise Benton (Jerry) of Carson City, Nv.; his brother Steve Amarant (Patricia) of Mokelume Hill, Ca.; his sister Michelle Pearson (Jim) of Modesto, Ca; step-children, Ali Gomez Kalmin (Eric) of Merced, Ca. and Christian Gomez of Merced, Ca. He leaves behind 4 nieces and nephews; 6 great nieces and nephews; 6 great great nieces and nephews as well as many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.
Thank you to the Hinds Hospice Caregivers of Merced for their love and support.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the Italo Lodge, located at 1351 W. 18th Street (corner of 18th & U Street), Merced, Ca. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Italo-American Lodge in Merced, Ca.
www.cvobituaries.com
Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019