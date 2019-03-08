Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward "Eddie" Anthony DeMartini Jr.

Sep 24, 1957 - Mar 1, 2019

On Friday, March 1, 2019, Eddie DeMartini, loving father, Son, Brother and Uncle peacefully passed away at his home at the age of 61.

Eddie was born in San Jose, Ca. He attended Atwater High School where he was active in sports, drama and acting, class activities-already becoming the entertainer. He loved his teammates and classmates. Eddie graduated from AHS in 1976.

Eddie worked at Savemart for 39 years. He loved his fellow employees and his customers. He owned and operated a Catering and Bartending Service for over 30 years – always ready for any social event! He was a past-president and active member of the Merced Italo American Lodge. He had a special bond with all of his Lodge brothers. He never knew a stranger; he had so many friends from young to old. Eddie was a lover of life and always made you feel special and that you mattered to him. Always letting you know how important you are.

Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Edward DeMartini Sr. and his brother Michael Brown of San Jose. He is survived by son Kyle (who made his life complete); his parents Sharon and Tony Amarant; his sisters Michelle (Ben) of Livingston, Lanee (Chuck) of Atwater and Denise Benton (Jerry) of Carson City, Nv.; his brother Steve Amarant (Patricia) of Mokelume Hill, Ca.; his sister Michelle Pearson (Jim) of Modesto, Ca; step-children, Ali Gomez Kalmin (Eric) of Merced, Ca. and Christian Gomez of Merced, Ca. He leaves behind 4 nieces and nephews; 6 great nieces and nephews; 6 great great nieces and nephews as well as many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.

Thank you to the Hinds Hospice Caregivers of Merced for their love and support.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the Italo Lodge, located at 1351 W. 18th Street (corner of 18th & U Street), Merced, Ca. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Italo-American Lodge in Merced, Ca.

www.cvobituaries.com





Edward "Eddie" Anthony DeMartini Jr.Sep 24, 1957 - Mar 1, 2019On Friday, March 1, 2019, Eddie DeMartini, loving father, Son, Brother and Uncle peacefully passed away at his home at the age of 61.Eddie was born in San Jose, Ca. He attended Atwater High School where he was active in sports, drama and acting, class activities-already becoming the entertainer. He loved his teammates and classmates. Eddie graduated from AHS in 1976.Eddie worked at Savemart for 39 years. He loved his fellow employees and his customers. He owned and operated a Catering and Bartending Service for over 30 years – always ready for any social event! He was a past-president and active member of the Merced Italo American Lodge. He had a special bond with all of his Lodge brothers. He never knew a stranger; he had so many friends from young to old. Eddie was a lover of life and always made you feel special and that you mattered to him. Always letting you know how important you are.Eddie is preceded in death by his father, Edward DeMartini Sr. and his brother Michael Brown of San Jose. He is survived by son Kyle (who made his life complete); his parents Sharon and Tony Amarant; his sisters Michelle (Ben) of Livingston, Lanee (Chuck) of Atwater and Denise Benton (Jerry) of Carson City, Nv.; his brother Steve Amarant (Patricia) of Mokelume Hill, Ca.; his sister Michelle Pearson (Jim) of Modesto, Ca; step-children, Ali Gomez Kalmin (Eric) of Merced, Ca. and Christian Gomez of Merced, Ca. He leaves behind 4 nieces and nephews; 6 great nieces and nephews; 6 great great nieces and nephews as well as many Aunts, Uncles and Cousins.Thank you to the Hinds Hospice Caregivers of Merced for their love and support.A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. (noon) at the Italo Lodge, located at 1351 W. 18th Street (corner of 18th & U Street), Merced, Ca. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Italo-American Lodge in Merced, Ca. Published in Merced Sun Star from Mar. 8 to Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Arrangements under the direction of:

Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home

Send Flowers Return to today's Obituaries for Merced Sun Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close