Edward Anthony DeMartini
Sep 24, 1957 - Mar 1, 2019
On behalf of the DeMartini and Amarant families we wish to express our graditude and appreciation to all of you who attended Eddie's Celebration of Life. Thank you for all of your love, support and shared memories. Thanks to the Italo-American Lodge, Kent Floro and his staff at Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home, Hinds Hospice of Merced and Save Mart.
www.cvobituaries.com
Stratford Evans Merced Funeral Home
1490 B Street
Merced, CA 95340
(209) 722-4191
Published in Merced Sun Star on Apr. 6, 2019